Teen Universe International 2025 Pageant Crowns Panamanian Alexandra Guzmán 17 Of Colón

In the last 24 hours, the Panamanian nation's triumph in a competition has gone viral on social media. Panama left its name proud at the Teen Universe International 2025 pageant, recently held in Punta Cana, by obtaining outstanding performances in both categories and being crowned the new Teen Universe Petite International.

Alexandra Guzmán, 17, a native of the province of Colón and a student at La Salle de Colón School, won the top international title in the Teen Universe Petite category. Alexandra successfully completed all stages of the competition, standing out from the Top 10 (where she shared a spot with candidates from Costa Rica, Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Nicaragua, the USA, the Riviera Maya, Chile, and Spain), then advancing to the Top 6, and finally facing the representative from Nicaragua in the final round.

During the final question, Alexandra demonstrated great poise, charisma, and confidence, elements that catapulted her to first place among 18 contestants from around the world. Her stunning fantasy costume, titled“El Despertar de la Niña, La Pinta, and Santa María,” was created by designer Abdul Juliao. She also wore Eddie Armas creations throughout the competition. Her preparation was supervised by trainers Hugo Stoker and Carlos Lee, and runway coach Carmen Drayton.

Meanwhile, in the Miss Teen Universe Panama category, 17-year-old Zhoe Puerto, also from Panama, achieved a brilliant finish in the Top 10 among 30 candidates from around the world. Zhoe is a first-year Culinary Arts student at USMA and a graduate of Colegio La Salle. In the free speech section, where she spoke about the impact of social media, she demonstrated the communication skills she acquired with public speaking instructors Félix and Jean Franco. Her runway show was guided by renowned coach Gadiel Lasonde.

Both queens spent six months intensively preparing for the runway, speaking, physical training, and stage presence under the direction of Maik Lumbi and Andrés Atencio, directors of Teen Panama International, who are already seeking new representatives for upcoming editions in the Pre-Teen, Teen Petite, and Miss Teen categories. Despite being just a year old, Teen Panama International has established itself firmly on the international circuit, demonstrating the high caliber of its participants and their solid preparation. This victory is another step toward global recognition for Panamanian youth talent.