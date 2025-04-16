CHANGE ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AT KAP AG
CHANGE ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AT KAP AG
Fulda, 16 April 2025 – Dr Hartmut Sauer has notified the Supervisory Board of KAP AG (“KAP”), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), that he wishes to resign from his office on the Management Board with effect from 15 April 2025 and thereby step down from the Management Board. The Supervisory Board has assented to his request. Marten Julius will take over Dr Sauer's Management Board duties and manage KAP AG – in accordance with its Articles of Association – as sole member of the Management Board.
Christian Schmitz, Chairman of KAP AG's Supervisory Board :“We would like to expressly thank Dr Hartmut Sauer for his dedicated work for the Group. With his technical expertise, he has played a key role in shaping the development of the surface technologies segment. We wish him all the best and every success personally and for his future career.”
Marten Julius, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG :“I greatly valued working with Dr Hartmut Sauer on a personal and on a professional level. With his outstanding technical expertise, he has advanced KAP's surface coating capabilities. I'm sure he will remain connected with KAP AG as a friend of the Company.”
Appointed to KAP AG's Management Board in September 2023, Dr Hartmut Sauer was responsible particularly for the development of the surface technologies segment. He has served the KAP Group in various capacities since 2019.
