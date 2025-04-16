EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CHANGE ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AT KAP AG

16.04.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Dr Hartmut Sauer resigns from the Management Board at his own request Marten Julius heads the company as sole member of the Management Board Fulda, 16 April 2025 – Dr Hartmut Sauer has notified the Supervisory Board of KAP AG (“KAP”), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), that he wishes to resign from his office on the Management Board with effect from 15 April 2025 and thereby step down from the Management Board. The Supervisory Board has assented to his request. Marten Julius will take over Dr Sauer's Management Board duties and manage KAP AG – in accordance with its Articles of Association – as sole member of the Management Board. Christian Schmitz, Chairman of KAP AG's Supervisory Board :“We would like to expressly thank Dr Hartmut Sauer for his dedicated work for the Group. With his technical expertise, he has played a key role in shaping the development of the surface technologies segment. We wish him all the best and every success personally and for his future career.” Marten Julius, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG :“I greatly valued working with Dr Hartmut Sauer on a personal and on a professional level. With his outstanding technical expertise, he has advanced KAP's surface coating capabilities. I'm sure he will remain connected with KAP AG as a friend of the Company.” Appointed to KAP AG's Management Board in September 2023, Dr Hartmut Sauer was responsible particularly for the development of the surface technologies segment. He has served the KAP Group in various capacities since 2019. Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+49 661 103 327 About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies that seizes attractive growth opportunities in their respective niche markets. Specifically, KAP AG currently focuses on three core segments: engineered products, flexible films and surface technologies. KAP AG currently has over 1,600 employees at 20 locations in ten countries. With active investment management, KAP focuses on continuously optimizing the existing portfolio and creating value. At the same time, the individual strengths and identities of the companies operating successfully on the market are preserved. KAP AG's shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).

