Annual general meeting 2025: all proposals of the board of directors approved and Manja Greimeier elected

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 11.00 per registered share. 218 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 72.68% of the votes were represented.
At the annual general meeting, which was held today at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2024 had been a solid financial year. The shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. They confirmed all members of the board of directors who were standing for election and Manja Greimeier was newly elected to the board of directors.
The approved dividend of CHF 11.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position, the outlook for the current year as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 24 April 2025. The share will trade ex-dividend from 22 April 2025 onwards.
The following documents relating to the 2025 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:
On 29 April 2025, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2025.
