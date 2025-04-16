Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Annual general meeting 2025: all proposals of the board of directors approved and Manja Greimeier elected

16.04.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 11.00 per registered share. 218 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 72.68% of the votes were represented. At the annual general meeting, which was held today at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2024 had been a solid financial year. The shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. They confirmed all members of the board of directors who were standing for election and Manja Greimeier was newly elected to the board of directors. The approved dividend of CHF 11.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position, the outlook for the current year as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 24 April 2025. The share will trade ex-dividend from 22 April 2025 onwards. The following documents relating to the 2025 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

Notice of the annual general meeting The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course On 29 April 2025, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2025. Contact for shareholders

T +41 58 750 15 00

... Contact for investors and financial analysts

Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations

T +41 58 750 15 50

... Contact for media

Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications

T +41 58 750 15 40

... _________ Simply great machines

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries . Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries/en/additional-performance-measures .

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Bucher Industries AG Murzlenstrasse 80 8166 Niederweningen Switzerland Phone: +41 58 750 15 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0002432174 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2119600

End of News EQS News Service