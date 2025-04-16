Dharav High School Gurugram: A New Beginning In Education

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Dharav High School is excited to announce the opening of its new campus in Gurugram, a place where students will be given the opportunity to grow and thrive. Located in Orchid Island, Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, the school aims to offer a well-rounded educational experience that focuses on creativity, curiosity, and core values. With a commitment to global sustainability, Dharav High School will provide students with a modern learning environment backed by the latest facilities.



Dharav High School, Gurgaon



This will be the third Dharav High School, after successful campuses in Jaipur, and we are excited to welcome students in Gurugram to experience our unique approach to education.



Key Highlights:



5.5-Acre Eco-Friendly Campus : Designed with sustainability in mind, the campus promotes a safe, clean, and green environment that aligns with global sustainability goals.

Top-Notch Sports Facilities : Students will have access to a range of sports amenities, including an indoor sports complex, to help them excel both academically and in physical education.

Modern Auditorium : With seating for 400 people, the auditorium will be a space for performances, presentations, and other events, encouraging creativity and artistic expression.

Underground Parking : The campus offers underground parking for 200 vehicles, providing convenient access for students, staff, and visitors while eliminating parking-related stress or hassle. Indo Sports provides a unique advantage : regardless of pollution, extreme cold, or hot weather, students can still play. We offer the necessary amenities to ensure they can participate in sports comfortably.



​Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra, key members of the leadership team, have played an integral role in shaping the school's curriculum and establishing its foundation. We are excited to bring Dharav High School's unique educational approach to Gurugram, ensuring an exceptional experience for students. Ms. Jaipuria has been instrumental in setting up the school; without her, it would not have come to fruition.



Ms. Misra takes a more hands-on approach, while the vision is largely driven by Ms. Jaipuria. It is primarily Ms. Misra's responsibility to carry forward the school's mission.

"At Dharav High School, we believe in nurturing not only academic excellence but also the values that shape future leaders. Our focus on creativity, empathy, and adaptability empowers students to grow into well-rounded individuals who are ready to make a meaningful impact on the world," Devyani Jaipuria, Pro Vice Chairperson DPS 45, DPS International, Gurgaon Chairperson - Dharav High School Jaipur and Gurgaon .



"Education is not just about imparting knowledge, but about inspiring curiosity, fostering creativity, and developing character. At Dharav High School, we are committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow by providing them with a learning environment that nurtures both their minds and hearts," Aditi Misra, Principal Director DPS 45 Gurgaon & School Director Dharav High School, Gurgaon .



Harmeet Kaur Chandhok , Headmistress at Dharav High School, believes in nurturing creativity and perseverance in students. She emphasizes blending academic excellence with core values like integrity, empathy, and humility. The school fosters critical thinking, collaboration, and personal growth, helping students become confident, compassionate leaders who contribute positively to their communities.



The mission of Dharav High School is to combine academic rigor with holistic development, focusing on essential life skills like communication, collaboration, and adaptability. Through a balanced curriculum, students will develop their intellectual curiosity, creativity, and leadership skills. Wellness programs and personalized learning initiatives ensure that students excel both academically and emotionally, preparing them for a bright future.



Admissions for the upcoming academic session are now open, and parents are invited to apply for a school that prioritizes academic success and character development.



Dharav High School also recognizes the needs of working parents by providing dedicated working spaces for moms, allowing them to balance their professional and personal commitments. Additionally, the school offers holistic wellness programs that support the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of both students and staff, promoting a balanced and nurturing environment.



About Dharav High School, Gurugram

Located in Orchid Island, Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, Gurugram, Dharav High School is committed to offering a transformative learning experience. With its innovative approach, the school prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world by helping them excel academically and grow into well-rounded individuals.