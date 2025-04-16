Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Advances Subsurface Imaging To Expand Montauban Project Potential



ESGold has completed data acquisition for a deep subsurface imaging survey at its Montauban Project in Quebec.

The Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey revealed imaging depths of over 800 meters-double the original plan.

A 3D model integrating ANT data and historical information is in development to guide future drilling.

The survey marks the first deep-sensing exploration campaign at Montauban, a fully permitted pre-production site.

The company intends to begin production at Montauban in Q3 2025. Production is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with an initial throughput capacity of 500 tonnes per day, scalable to 1,000 tonnes.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a fully permitted, pre-production resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production, has completed a major step in advancing its Montauban Project in Quebec with the conclusion of a subsurface imaging survey that could redefine the geological scale of the site ( ).

The company announced completion of the Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey, conducted by Caur Technologies over a 10 km2 grid. The geophysical work, which began in March 2025, is now in the processing and interpretation stage, with results expected before the end of...

