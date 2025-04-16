IBN Technologies Ltd. Partners With NAVPAD LLC To Strengthen 24X7 Managed Security & Cloud Services In The USA

/ PRURGENT\r

IBN Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of 24x7 Managed Security and Managed Cloud Services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NAVPAD LLC, a prominent IT services provider in the USA. This collaboration aims to deliver world-class cybersecurity and cloud solutions, combining IBN's 25 years of expertise with NAVPAD's strong local presence in the US market.\r

A Powerful Alliance for Digital Security and Cloud Excellence\r

IBN Technologies Ltd. has been at the forefront of IT Consulting, Cloud, and Cybersecurity services, with a dedicated team of experts offering round-the-clock support. With a proven track record of securing and managing digital infrastructures globally, IBN provides services that help businesses mitigate security risks, optimize cloud consumption, and ensure regulatory compliance.\r

NAVPAD LLC, with its well-established presence in the USA, enhances this partnership by providing localized support, strategic insights, and customer engagement. Together, the companies are set to provide businesses with seamless, cost-effective, and highly secure IT solutions.\r

Comprehensive Services Offered\r

Under this partnership, IBN Technologies Ltd. and NAVPAD LLC will deliver a wide range of services, including:\r

Security Services: 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Threat Monitoring, Incident Response, SIEM & SOAR Consulting (Splunk, Seceon, Azure Sentinel, IBM QRadar), and Compliance Advisory (ISO 27001, GDPR, \r

Cloud Services: Azure Cloud Consulting, Azure Migration, Cloud Cost Optimization, Security Hardening, and DevOps \r

Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT): Web, Mobile, IoT, Cloud, and Secure Code \r

Compliance & Cybersecurity Policy Development: Ensuring businesses meet industry regulations and maintain cybersecurity \r

CISO & Risk Management Services: Strategic cybersecurity leadership and risk assessments to fortify businesses against evolving cyber threats.\r

Benefits of This Partnership\r

.24x7 Expertise & Local Support: IBN's highly skilled team ensures round-the-clock security and cloud management, while NAVPAD provides local expertise and customer \r

Solutions: Competitive pricing without compromising on quality, enabling businesses to optimize security and cloud \r

Cybersecurity Framework: Combining global best practices with localized support enhances the overall security posture of businesses in the \r

Cloud & Security Operations: Businesses can now leverage end-to-end cloud and security solutions from two trusted providers.\r

Why This Partnership Was Necessary\r

With the increasing number of cyber threats and cloud complexities, businesses demand a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity and cloud management. The US market requires localized support along with global expertise. By partnering with NAVPAD LLC, IBN Technologies Ltd. bridges this gap, ensuring enterprises receive top-tier services that are both proactive and cost-efficient.\r

“Our partnership with NAVPAD LLC represents a major step forward in delivering high-quality cybersecurity and cloud services to US businesses. IBN's experience, combined with NAVPAD's local market knowledge, ensures that clients receive the best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO & Founder at IBN Technologies Ltd.\r

NAVPAD LLC echoed similar sentiments, stating,“With IBN's proven capabilities and our strong presence in the USA, this partnership provides businesses with a winning combination of security, efficiency, and reliability.”\r

About IBN Technologies Ltd.\r

IBN Technologies Ltd. is a global IT Consulting and Managed Services Provider with over 25 years of expertise in Cloud & Cybersecurity services. With a team of certified experts and an extensive portfolio of clients, IBN ensures secure, scalable, and cost-effective digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.\r

About NAVPAD LLC\r

NAVPAD LLC is a US-based IT services company specializing in digital transformation, cloud solutions, and IT security services. With a commitment to excellence and customer-centric solutions, NAVPAD provides businesses with the strategic insights and technical expertise required to thrive in today's digital landscape.\r

For media inquiries, please contact: \r

Email: [email protected] \r

Contact: +91 7411782300\r



