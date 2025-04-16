Logitech Wins Four If Design Awards, Recognizing Design Excellence Across Categories

MENAFN - 3BL) Logitech Blog

With strict criteria and a growing emphasis on sustainability, the iF Design Awards continue to be one of the industry's most prestigious and celebrated awards. This year, the iF Design Awards had close to 11,000 entries from 66 countries, and Logitech was awarded four awards for the following products: Logitech G Racing Sim , MX Creative Console , EVERBOOM and MINIROLL .

One of the industry's oldest independent design organizations, iF Design curates one of design's most sought-after accolades: the iF Design Award, which highlights outstanding design throughout several disciplines - including product, packaging, UX, and UI.

Additionally, Logitech designers Sean Su , head of design in APAC, and Xinyue Zhou , head of UX for Personal Workspace, were named to the jury, which consisted of over 100 designers from all over the world. They did not participate in evaluating Logitech's iF submissions.

“We are honored to receive continued recognition from the iF Design Awards as we strive to design and innovate with purpose,” said Sean Su.“It was equally a privilege to represent Logitech Design and serve alongside a distinguished panel of jurors and engage in thought-provoking discussions about the inspiring entries from across the globe.”

Thank you iF Awards for your ongoing recognition of Logitech Design.

See the full list of winners here .