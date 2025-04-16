QU Organizes Art And Art Education: Education And Visual Culture Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Art Education at the College of Education at Qatar University (QU) organized the forum titled "Art and Art Education: Education and Visual Culture." The event aimed to explore the relationship between education and art by presenting a comprehensive vision of the role of art in developing visual culture and education.

The forum witnessed distinguished participation from art enthusiasts within and beyond QU.

During the forum, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, President of QU, inaugurated the art exhibition showcasing the learning outcomes of the Department of Art Education for the 20242025 academic year. Students from the department presented their most prominent artworks produced throughout the year. The exhibition provided an opportunity for students to display their creativity to attendees, reflecting the level of excellence and progress they have achieved across various artistic fields. This exhibition serves as an important platform to showcase students' artistic potential and to enhance their ability to express their ideas through art.

In her opening speech, Prof. Asma Abdullah Al Attiyah, Dean of the College of Education at QU, stated, "This forum provides a space for learning, a platform for dialogue, and a window through which we view the horizons of beauty, education, values, and identity. The College of Education believes in the role of art as an educational and instructional tool that enhances students skills and fosters their aesthetic sensibility. It also contributes to building a well-rounded personality based on positive engagement with the community."

She added, "Art education -- with its cultural, aesthetic, sensory, and visual dimensions -- represents a fundamental pillar of balanced and holistic education. Through this forum, we aimed to highlight the integrative relationship between education and the elevated artistic role embodied in the outcomes of the Department of Art Education." She emphasized that art is an educational necessity, a rich expressive tool, and a means of human and societal development.

The forum featured two main sessions. The first session, titled "Educational Institutions and Their Role in Education Through Art," was moderated by Dr. Faeza Al Thamari from QU. Panelists included: Dr. Cherif Amor, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, Dr. Latifa Al Meghaissib, Head of the Education Department at the College of Education at QU, Hemyan Al Kaabi, Head of the Department of Arts and Theatre, and Prof. Hala Al Said, Director of the Doha International Center for Special Needs.

The second session addressed "Community Institutions and Their Role in Promoting Artistic Taste." Participants included: Shaika Al Nassr, Head of the Museum of Islamic Art, Abdulrahman Al Dulaimi, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts, Prof. Ayad Taama from the Department of Art Education at the College of Education at QU, and Dr. Nizar Mouakhar, from the Department of Fine Arts at the College of Arts and Sciences at QU. The session was moderated by Dr. Samah Abdel-Mawla, from QU.