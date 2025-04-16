Velatura Unveils Consent Manager+ With J&B Medical

medical.png" width="300" height="87" alt="J&B Medical Logo" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

First-of-its-kind AI-driven consent management platform empowers patients, clinicians, and administrators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura), the country's premier interoperability platform provider and operator of the largest network of multijurisdictional health information exchanges (HIE) and Trusted Data Sharing Organizations (TDSO), today announced the official launch of Consent Manager+TM, a groundbreaking AI-driven solution designed to transform how patient consent is captured, managed and honored. The solution debuts with a large-scale implementation at J&B Medical , a recognized leader in healthcare solutions.Revolutionizing Healthcare ConsentConsent Manager+ uses context-sensitive AI technology to eliminate paper-based inefficiencies and enables real-time, seamless consent capture for all users within healthcare organizations, HIEs and the broader ecosystem. Once completed, consent forms are automatically routed to the provider, the patient and Velatura, where they are securely stored and managed across the operations and care continuum. This ensures that authorized participants and users have timely and compliant access to the data they need to deliver effective, coordinated care.Consent Manager+ offers a powerful combination of automation, intelligence and interoperability to simplify consent management across the healthcare ecosystem. Key features include:.Patient-first, provider friendly workflows that simplify consent education, identification verification and personalized workflows, enabling granularcollaboration across healthcare settings..Streamlined administration processes that optimize the creation, distribution, and management of consents across various applications, jurisdictions, anduse cases..AI-driven support powered by Ask TelliTM, Velatura's proprietary AI, enables patients to better understand what they are signing, ensuring clarity andconfidence in their consent decisions..Cross-sector collaboration is fostered across medical device suppliers, payers, health systems, and even non-healthcare industries like schools and creditunions..Seamless integration with Velatura's ITP enables secure sharing and control of consent and health data while simplifying opt-in/opt-out HIE workflows..Enhanced provider management through connects to Velatura's Active Care Relationship Service (ACRS) provides access to patient rosters, Admit,Discharge and Transfer (ADT) hubs, and episodes of care, ensuring optimal data flow and informed decision-making capabilities."Consent Manager+ is a first-of-its-kind platform that transforms healthcare consent management," said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of Velatura. "More than an upgrade, Consent Manager+ is a fundamental shift in how we respect, manage and act on patient choice. By embedding AI into the very core of the consent process, we're empowering patients with clarity and giving providers real-time access to critical information, setting a new standard for interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem. This platform reflects our unwavering commitment to building a smarter, more responsive health infrastructure that puts people first.”J&B Medical Leads the Way as an Early AdopterJ&B Medical, a recognized leader in healthcare solutions, is the first organization to adopt Consent Manager+. Dedicated to improving quality of life, clinical outcomes, and reducing costs, J&B Medical offers insurance-covered medical supplies, emergency medical solutions, and advanced technology for patient care. J&B Medical's implementation of Consent Manager+ will streamline patient consent for insurance billing and efficiently manage authorizations for healthcare supplies, including diabetes, incontinence, wound care and more, enhancing patient experience and operational efficiencies.“With more than two decades in healthcare, we've seen just how complex and burdensome managing patient consent can be,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical.“Consent Manager+ transforms that experience. By streamlining and digitizing the consent process, this platform supports our mission to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and enhance quality of life. We're proud to be the first partner to implement this innovative solution and are excited about the possibilities it brings for more informed, empowered and connected patient care.”###About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in health care focused on enhancing the quality of life, improving clinical outcomes and reducing health care costs for consumers and businesses. Services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail at home, veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit us at JandBMedical.About VelaturaVelatura is the country's premier interoperability platform provider and operator of the largest network of multijurisdictional health information exchanges (HIE) and Trusted Data Sharing Organizations (TDSO). 