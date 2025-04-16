CSTO Concerns About Threats From Afghan Soil Baseless: Fitrat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) has voiced concern over security threats emanating from some border provinces of Afghanistan.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says such concerns are baseless, adding that strong steps have been taken to secure the country's borders and asked all countries in the region to fulfill their responsibilities regarding regional security.

Natalia Kharitonova, spokesman for CSTO Secretariat, told Izestia newspaper that the organisaiton was concerned about security threats emanating from border provinces of Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries.

She said there was a need to expand regional cooperation in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

According to her, Tajikistan, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Afghanistan, played a key role in maintaining security and was ready to launch the first phase of a CSTO strengthening programme to enhance border security with Afghanistan.

However, Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman for the caretaker government in Kabul, said that Afghanistan enjoyed unprecedented security over the past three and a half years and the entire geography of the country was under the control of the IEA forces.

He said:“The defense forces are fully alert regarding border security. No one is facing any threat from Afghan soil. All such concerns are baseless, and we reject them. These are merely fears and misconceptions based on inaccurate information and rumors.”

Fitrat added that Afghanistan assured all countries, including CSTO members that no security threats would emanate from Afghan territory.

He assured that the Islamic Emirate has taken strong measures to prevent smuggling and secure the borders. All countries in the region should take responsibility for regional peace and addressing common challenges.

