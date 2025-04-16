MP: Fire In Hospital, Patient Dies After Oxygen Mask Dislodged During Evacuation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 16 (IANS) One person was killed as a fire erupted in the old building of Morena District Hospital, engulfing the main operation theatre, burn unit, and surgical ward on Wednesday.

As the flames spread, attendants rushed to evacuate their patients. In the haste, the oxygen mask of a patient came off. Sadly, by the time he was brought out, he had passed away, police said.

The smoke quickly engulfed the gallery adjacent to the surgical ward, prompting the immediate evacuation of patients from the surgical ward and Ward No. 1. Some attendants helped patients to safety, while others removed their drips (intravenous fluid syringe tube) and evacuated on their own.

“As flames spread rapidly, attendants rushed to evacuate their patients. In the chaos, the oxygen mask of one patient dislodged, leading to his tragic death before he could be safely brought out,” Deepali Chandoriya, city superintendent of police (SP), told IANS.

The fire caused smoke to fill the gallery adjacent to the surgical ward, prompting an immediate evacuation of patients from both the surgical ward and Ward No. 1.“The fire brigade was called immediately, and they controlled it within 10-15 minutes. No one died or was injured due to the fire,” the SP said.

Some patients were assisted by their attendants, while others made their way out independently, removing drips and dragging themselves to safety.

“The fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, however, we will investigate the matter further,” the officer said.

The sources said it might have been caused by electrical overload fluctuations.

Emergency services were notified, and the fire brigade arrived promptly, the police officer said, adding, it started at around 5.45 p.m. Fire brigades and hospital staff managed to extinguish the blaze and prevent further escalation.

If sources are believed, while fire safety pipelines were installed in the hospital, neither the alarm whistle nor the siren was activated during the emergency. The hospital housed approximately 150-175 patients.

The deceased patient has been identified as Virendra Karera, aged 50, from Chhoda village. He had been admitted earlier in the morning due to breathing difficulties.