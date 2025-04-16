403
Global Health Innovators Recognised With Abu Dhabi Global Health Week Innovation Awards For Transformative Impact
With a total of 91 submissions received from global and local individuals and institutions, the ADGHW Innovation Awards, sponsored by e& and PureHealth, welcomed entries that address critical health challenges across digital health, pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovations, and medical devices and diagnostics. Winners were selected following a rigorous review process led by a distinguished panel of global health experts, policymakers, and technology leaders. ADGHW Innovation Awards recipients include:
Winners of the ADGHW Innovation Awards 2025 addressed prenatal gene editing, robotic organ transplantation, precision drug delivery, and novel pain treatments
Recipients include the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, BioSapien Inc., and Nobel Laureate Ardem Patapoutian
The diverse range of applicants underscore the pivotal role in encouraging international collaboration and demonstrates Abu Dhabi's commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem to redefine global health
The Individual Category was awarded to the Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Dr. Ardem Patapoutian from the Scripps Research Institute for discovering novel molecular targets involved in pain perception. His work is unlocking new therapeutic pathways to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, significantly advancing personalised medicine and neuroscience.
Runners-up for this category include Hesham A. Abdullah from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) recognised for his impactful oncology research and contributions to healthcare innovation in the region; and Kourosh Lotfi from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for advancing 3D bioprinting technologies for personalised regenerative medicine.
The Global Institute Category was jointly awarded to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for development of prenatal therapeutic gene editing technologies and the University of Pennsylvania for its pioneering work in mRNA platform technology, the foundation of several next-generation vaccines.
Runners-up for this category include Children's National Hospital for its StrepApp, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostic tool enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of paediatric care; Eli Lilly and Company for revolutionising obesity care through the first dual GIP/GLP-1 treatment, redefining approaches to metabolic diseases; and Neo Q Quality in Imaging GmbH for RadioReport Automatic AI, transforming radiology reporting through automation and precision.
The Regional Institute Category was awarded to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre for revolutionising organ transplantation through robotic-assisted surgery. The hospital's innovative use of robotics enhances surgical precision, reduces recovery time, and sets a new benchmark for transplant care in the Middle East and beyond.
Runners-up for this category include amplifai health for its AI-based thermal camera to screen diabetic foot ulcers, enabling early detection and proactive care to reduce complications; Proteinea for its AI-enabled Protein Engineering Platform designed to accelerate next-generation biotherapeutic development; and Pioneera Biosciences for BestCAR, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy leveraging mRNA-LNP technology to target CD19 in haematologic malignancies.
The Local Institute Category was awarded to BioSapien Inc. for its MediChip, a novel drug delivery platform that localises treatment to targeted areas, reducing systemic side effects and enhancing efficacy. The technology represents a significant leap forward in precision therapeutics and patient-centric care.
Runners-up for this category include New York University Abu Dhabi for LAMINATE MS, an advanced neuroimaging platform to improve diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis; Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for CHESS-Osteoporosis, a multi-centre validation trial driving innovation in bone health screening; EpiBone, Ltd. for its AI-powered living skeletal implants, redefining bone repair and personalised orthopaedic care; and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for advancing haematological diagnostics, enhancing AI models through multimodal data integration and clinical validation.
