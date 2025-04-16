Co-Production Salon Returns To CABSAT 2025 For Fourth Consecutive Year As Ultimate Hub For Content Collaboration



The Salon provides a dedicated meeting lounge for connecting investors and Production companies from MENA and beyond. Returning features for 2025 include exclusive networking session for 30 top executives and Project Pitches

Dubai: The Co-Production Salon is set to make its highly anticipated return during CABSAT 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, further reinforcing its position as the premier networking and business expansion platform for the content industry. With an impressive 90 per cent re-participation rate, the Salon's return reflects its significant role in fostering high-impact partnerships, unlocking new market opportunities and opening new avenues for collaboration.

Organised in partnership with HConsult, a leading content market specialist in the Arabic-speaking Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will serve as an ideal platform to push creative and business boundaries, further opening avenues for robust collaborations that have the potential to drive regional and international growth. A key highlight at the Salon is the 'CoProduction Wall of Fame,' which will showcase the most influential collaborations shaping the future of content creation. Additionally, the 'CEO Networking Power Hour,' an invite-only session, will bring together 30 top executives for a power-packed hour of strategic discussions, networking and deal-making.

Attendees at the CoProduction Salon will also get a glimpse into the future of content through an exclusive showcase of the emerging trends and premier upcoming projects. Furthermore, to facilitate meaningful connections, it will feature an advanced matchmaking tool which will enable attendees to network with the most relevant industry players, potential partners and investors.

Heba Korayem, Founder of CoProduction Salon, said:“We are delighted to launch key features at this year's'CoProduction Salon. Successful co-productions transcend mere financing, they function as a bridge between cultures, open new markets and create video assets that can be traded globally. The immense potential of the MENA region offers exceptional opportunities for international partnerships for further development and our active presence in CABSAT has been driving this forward from the beginning.”

The CoProduction Salon, located within a dynamically designed meeting hub, offers an invitation-only platform where the region's renowned production houses, OTT platforms, television networks, content investors and brand representatives converge. It serves as a crucial hub for exploring collaborative production and investment opportunities, with the goal of developing TV and film content with international appeal.

As one of the most significant events in the content, broadcast, satellite, media and entertainment industries, CABSAT 2025 will convene key industry players and participants from over 120 countries and offer vital insights, further facilitating knowledge sharing, network building and forging partnerships within the industry. Outside of the Salon, visitors can attend the show's Content Congress conference, and explore the exhibition floor, where they will discover cutting-edge technologies, state-of-the-art production equipment and connect with the industry's leading service providers. These unique features position CABSAT 2025 as the leading one-stop destination for the media and content industry.