EON Tennessee Celebrates Grand Opening In Franklin, TN With Cutting-Edge EON® Fat Reduction Technology

- Alexis Ammons, DNP, FNP-CFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EON Tennessee is thrilled to announce its grand opening in Franklin, TN, bringing the revolutionary EONbody contouring treatments to the local community. As the world's first FDA-cleared robotic touchless laser device for subcutaneous fat reduction, EONoffers a cutting-edge solution for achieving your body goals with precision and comfort.The EONlaser technology will allow EON Tennessee to offer patients in Franklin and the surrounding areas a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EONtreatments are ideal for clients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve and have a high patient satisfaction rate.EONis a 1064nm laser that's currently FDA-cleared for flanks, full abdomen, back, and thighs and is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientists and doctors. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EONcan simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable body contouring treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. It utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EONheats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.Who is a good candidate for EONAnyone looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen, flanks, back, or thighs.People looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn't interrupt their normal daily schedule.Manageable BMI of 30 or lessNo contraindications and precautions acknowledgedPeople able to“pinch an inch” in the treatment areaProvider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some people lost as much as 40 percent.“We're thrilled to introduce the EON laser, a revolutionary non-invasive treatment designed to help you achieve your body goals. This advanced technology reduces up to 25% of stubborn fat, giving you a smoother, more sculpted look. At EON Tennessee, we believe confidence comes from looking and feeling your best. The EONlaser provides a safe, effective solution for areas that diet and exercise may not fully address-all with no downtime. Conveniently located in Franklin, TN, we invite you to schedule a consultation and discover how EON can help you feel more confident and refreshed," said, Alexis Ammons, DNP, FNP-C of EON Tennessee.For more information about EON Tennessee and to book an EONconsultation, visit their website at .About EON Tennessee:At EON Tennessee, they are dedicated to helping you look and feel your best through state-of-the-art body contouring technology and exceptional client care. Conveniently located in downtown Franklin, TN, they specialize in EON Robotic Body Contouring, providing non-invasive fat reduction treatments customized to your unique goals.EON Tennessee is led by Christl Mahfouz, a visionary entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in business excellence and community service. Her leadership and passion for innovation have earned her numerous accolades, including recognition as a Top 50 Business Leader in Lafayette (2017) and a finalist for Women Who Mean Business (2013). Beyond her professional achievements, Christl has served on the Board of Directors for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and was appointed to the CEO Roundtables Program by Louisiana Economic Development in 2017.At EON Tennessee, they bring together Christl's commitment to excellence and the most advanced technology available. Whether you're a Franklin resident or visiting from the Greater Nashville area, they invite you to experience the transformative results of their EON Robotic Laser System. Let them help you achieve the confidence and vitality you deserve.

