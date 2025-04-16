Tripura CM Asks Officials To Visit Rural Areas Each Month And Resolve Problems Swiftly

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday instructed the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of each district to visit the rural areas of their respective jurisdictions every month and take prompt action in case of any deficiencies, and resolve the problems that arise.

During a virtual meeting with all DMs and SPs, the Chief Minister said that they should visit the areas regularly every month, along with district-level officers of other departments and take initiatives to resolve the problems of the people.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, reviewed in detail the overall development work, law and order situation and issues related to public grievances with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all the eight districts of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the district administrations on how to quickly resolve development-related issues, public grievances, and other problems.

He also laid special emphasis on taking strict legal action against drug traffickers and those involved in such activities.

Saha directed the SPs to identify drug-prone areas and prepare a list of individuals involved in illegal activities in the police station areas of each district and take legal action accordingly.

In Wednesday's review meeting, issues related to health, drinking water, education, law and order, roads, anti-drug measures, and strong steps against illegal activities in various sectors were discussed thoroughly.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for concerned departments to take necessary measures for drinking water supply, traffic control, and mosquito control in Agartala city.

Top officials of all concerned departments and DMs and SPs of all eight districts attended the meeting.