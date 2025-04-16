Male Enhancement Procedure By Upsize LLC Surpasses 1,000 Cases, Drives Rapid National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upsize LLC, an innovative provider of non-surgical male enhancement treatments, today announced it has successfully performed over 1,000 procedures nationwide, achieving significant growth in just two years. This milestone highlights strong market demand for Upsize's proprietary dermal filler-based treatment, which provides a safe, discreet, and immediate enhancement solution without surgery.

The company's rapid expansion has led to a network of 20 affiliated physicians, establishing a solid presence across the United States. Upsize clinics currently operate in California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Nebraska, Panama and Canada, with additional locations planned throughout 2025.

The UpsizeTM procedure leverages hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, administered using a proprietary micro-cannula injection method developed by Upsize's founders. The procedure is performed in-office, typically taking about 30 minutes. Patients experience immediate results, minimal discomfort, and virtually no downtime, distinguishing Upsize from traditional invasive options or unreliable enhancement products.

“Men seeking enhancement have traditionally faced limited options-risky surgeries, ineffective supplements, or stigmatized treatments,” stated Dr. Pash a founder.“Our mission from day one has been to provide a clinically proven, discreet, and safe alternative. Surpassing 1,000 procedures demonstrates our commitment to patient satisfaction and the effectiveness of our unique approach.”

Upsize's growth underscores an increasing acceptance of medically supervised male aesthetic enhancements. The procedure's success rate and strong safety record have positioned Upsize as a trusted choice among patients seeking confidence-boosting results without the risks associated with surgery or unregulated products.

As the company expands, Upsize remains dedicated to rigorous physician training, exceptional patient care, and ongoing procedure refinement. Each Upsize-affiliated physician undergoes comprehensive training to ensure consistent results and high standards of safety.

Looking ahead, Upsize plans further expansion into new markets, aiming to make its proprietary treatment accessible worldwide. By continuing to innovate in the male enhancement space, Upsize LLC is redefining expectations, prioritizing patient experience, and delivering results that significantly improve quality of life.

About Upsize LLC

Upsize LLC, headquartered in Roseville, CA, specializes in minimally invasive, dermal filler-based male enhancement treatments. Led by specialist physicians, the company's proprietary procedure provides safe, immediate, natural-looking results, positioning Upsize as a leading innovator in male aesthetic medicine.

CONTACT: Upsize LLC 5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 150 Roseville, CA 95661 Press contact: Gen Marina Phone: 1-628-246-8884 Email: ...