Basilea Shareholders Approve All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors At The Annual General Meeting

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported that shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at today's annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024. They also endorsed carrying forward the accumulated deficit and approved the discharge of the members of the board of directors and the management committee.

Mr. Stephan Schindler was elected as chairman and Mr. Leonard Kruimer, Dr. Martin Nicklasson, Dr. Nicole Onetto, Dr. Carole Sable and Dr. Thomas Werner were re-elected as members of the board of directors. In addition, Mr. Kruimer was elected, and Dr. Nicklasson and Dr. Onetto were re-elected to the compensation committee. The term of all board members lasts until the AGM 2026.

The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the board of directors for the period from the AGM 2025 to the AGM 2026, and the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation (fixed and variable) for the management committee for the financial year 2026. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders endorsed the compensation report for the financial year 2024.

Finally, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Caroline Cron as independent proxy until the end of the next AGM and elected Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel, as auditors for the financial year 2025.

Domenico Scala said:“I would like to thank our shareholders for their strong support of the motions proposed by the board of directors. In particular, I congratulate Stephan Schindler on his election as the new chairman. After serving on the board since 2011, including the last nine years as chairman, and with Basilea in a strong position, I am proud to pass the baton to Stephan. As an accomplished Life Sciences leader, I am confident he will help guide Basilea to continued success.”

At the AGM, 31.9% of the share capital, equivalent to 56.1% of the shares entitled to vote, was represented. In total, 66.6% of the share capital is currently registered in Basilea's share register.

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio.

