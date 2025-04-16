Law Enforcement Today And Red Balloon Partner To Place 100,000 Law Enforcement Officers In Jobs Across America

MOSCOW, ID, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Law Enforcement Today has launched a partnership with RedBalloon , a leading national platform that helps conservative professionals find hiring opportunities that align with their values.This partnership will see military veterans, aspiring, retired, and active law enforcement afforded the opportunity to join exclusive talent pools that will be provided to local, state and federal law enforcement."Our partnership with Law Enforcement Today is going to enable significant cultural change by placing motivated and patriotic personnel into law enforcement positions,” Andrew Crapuchettes, RedBalloon CEO said.“We are excited to assist in bringing law and order back to our cities so that business owners, customers, and families can feel safe and secure once again."With the current presidential administration committed to restoring law and order in American communities, RedBalloon and Law Enforcement Today are aiming to help place a minimum of an additional 100,000 individuals in agencies across the country.Patriots and supporters of Law Enforcement Today's mission are also encouraged to participate – because the positions that the companies will be helping fill are not only in law enforcement.The need for heroic law enforcement officers is greater than ever, and now is the time for those who support the rule of law to take the first step into a fulfilling law enforcement career.Law Enforcement Today owner, Kyle Reyes, has seen this need first hand through his work -"I've filmed with sheriffs and police chiefs all over America and the one thing most of them have in common is that agencies and officers are stretched thin. The "defund the police" movement has backfired... and Americans are now DEMANDING we restore law enforcement to keep our country safe."The waitlist for the partnership is open today. Your information will NOT be posted publicly.###RedBalloon connects freedom-aligned employers with good job seekers in today's Freedom Economy. Find freedom-aligned employers.Law Enforcement Today, Blue Lives Matter, and the Police Tribune proudly serve God, the men and women of the police community, and our nearly five million followers. The outlets report on news topics relevant to all things law and order.

