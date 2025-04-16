Cibolo Conservancy Changes Name And Ramps Up Efforts To Protect The Texas Hill Country

The Heart of Texas Conservancy logo evokes themes of geologic time, natural treasures, and a long-standing connection to land that resonates with property owners and conservation partners alike

The Heart of Texas Conservancy is scaling its efforts to protect the Texas Hill Country's natural heritage.

- Ben Eldredge, Heart of Texas Conservancy Executive DirectorBOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the Texas Hill Country facing unprecedented development pressure, rapid population growth, and increasing threats to its water and natural resources, one of the region's most trusted land trusts is stepping forward with a new name and renewed sense of purpose. Cibolo Conservancy Land Trust has officially become Heart of Texas Conservancy -a name reflecting its expanding reach and the deep emotional and ecological value of preserving Texas lands for future generations.“As the pace of growth accelerates, so must our efforts to protect what's left,” said Executive Director Ben Eldredge.“Our new name captures the geography we serve and the passion that drives our mission. We're working to preserve the land people love-and leave a legacy of stewardship that benefits generations to come.”Since its founding in 1998, the nonprofit has protected more than 14,443 acres through voluntary conservation easements-legal agreements with private landowners that prevent development and safeguard water supplies, wildlife habitats, and working agricultural land. With easements now spanning eight counties and growing, the Heart of Texas Conservancy is scaling its efforts to meet rising demand and protect the Hill Country's natural heritage.“As we brainstormed ideas for a new name, nothing quite landed-until one night, sitting on my back porch, I looked at the stars and found myself humming 'Deep in the Heart of Texas,'” said Eldredge.“In that moment, it struck me. This name speaks to the place, the people, and the emotional ties that make this work matter.”The new visual identity, created by beloved South Texas artist Robert Tatum, features the Heart of Texas fossil-also known as the“Deer Heart”-a bivalve fossil found throughout the region. The image evokes themes of geologic time, natural treasures, and a long-standing connection to land that resonates with property owners and conservation partners alike.“Our work is rooted in respect - for landowners, for the land itself, and for the communities that depend on clean water, open spaces, and healthy ecosystems,” said Eldredge.“We want to inspire others to protect what matters most.”Looking ahead, the Heart of Texas Conservancy aspires to be a leading voice for land conservation, water protection, and sustainable regional planning in the Hill Country and beyond. The organization will continue to advocate for landowner-driven conservation while also engaging in civic efforts that promote smart, nature-friendly growth.“There's no time to waste,” said Eldredge.“Every acre we conserve today is a safeguard for tomorrow. This is our moment-and we're meeting it with heart.”Landowners interested in learning more about placing their land in conservation may contact Executive Director Ben Eldredge directly at ... or 830-203-6545.The organization's appeal goes beyond landowners. It's an open invitation to anyone who loves the Texas Hill Country and wants to do their part to help preserve it. Memberships start at just $25 per year and are a meaningful way to support the Conservancy's mission while staying informed about conservation efforts and regional developments.Details available at .

