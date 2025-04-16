Michaela Riley's 'Labyrinth Of Shadows: The Witch's Rebirth Part I' Ushers In A Dark Fantasy Epic For The Ages

Book Cover

The Author Michaela Riley

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world cloaked in darkness and teetering on the edge of ruin, one woman's rebirth could change the course of fate forever. Award-winning author Michaela Riley unveils her stunning dark fantasy novel“Labyrinth of Shadows: The Witch's Rebirth Part I”, a spellbinding start to a series that has already left an indelible mark on the genre.Set in 478 AD Gaul during the crumbling days of the Western Roman Empire,“Labyrinth of“Shadows invites readers into a time of political upheaval, mystical powers, and ancient prophecy. At the heart of the tale is Merona, a powerful witch born under a celestial eclipse, thrust into a battle between darkness and light. Unaware that a formidable Goddess shields her from the shadows, Merona is ensnared in a treacherous game by a malevolent sorcerer-and must embrace her destiny before the world succumbs to chaos.Far more than a tale of magic and mythology, this is a visceral journey through forgotten histories and untamed realms.“Labyrinth of Shadows” is already earning critical acclaim, having received the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award, affirming Michaela Riley's place among the brightest voices in fantasy fiction today.“Forget everything you thought you knew about witches. It begins with her rebirth.”With“Labyrinth of Shadows: The Witch's Rebirth Part I”, Michaela is not only weaving a tale of elemental magic, ancient betrayal, and feminine power-she is redefining what it means to rise from the ashes.About the AuthorMichaela Riley's passion for storytelling is deeply rooted in her personal quest to explore her family's ancestry, a journey that enriches her intricate world-building and the themes of power, legacy, and rebirth that pulse through her writing. Based in Virginia, she lives a creative and spirited life alongside her husband and two beloved dogs-Morrigan, a noble red German Shepherd, and Carlos, a feisty Chihuahua-terrier mix who both inspire the loyalty and fierceness found in her characters.The seeds of The Witch's Rebirth series were planted in the most unexpected places-within the deep roots of her own family history and a lifelong fascination with the mystique of witchcraft. As Michaela delved into her ancestry, she uncovered stories and secrets that connected her to the past in profound and personal ways. This journey became a bridge between generations, intertwining the real and the mythical, and igniting a desire to explore themes of reclaiming power, ancestral legacy, and spiritual awakening. A solitary hike that led her to a labyrinth etched into the earth offered a powerful symbol of transformation and self-discovery. And the fierce, loyal spirit of her red German Shepherd, Morrigan, became both muse and guardian for the tale she would go on to craft. These elements-history, symbolism, personal experience, and a touch of the arcane-wove together to form the foundation of a series about embracing inner magic, defying expectations, and remembering that the truth of who we are often lies hidden in the shadows, waiting to be reborn.Message from the Author“To all my readers, both those who have joined me on past adventures and those who are about to embark on their first, I offer my sincere gratitude. Your unwavering support and enthusiasm are the lifeblood of my writing, fueling my passion to weave ever more intricate and engaging "Infinite Tales." It's your presence that transforms mere words into shared experiences, and for that, I applaud you! I'm thrilled at the prospect of sharing more of these stories with you very soon, and I eagerly anticipate the journeys we'll take together.”Recently, Michaela Riley participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where she engaged with a wider audience exploring her mesmerizing book to share insights – diving into the drama, inspiration, and intricate layers behind this gripping novel. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Readers who crave fantasy that dares to be bold, atmospheric, and deeply human will find themselves entranced from the very first page. Join Merona as she walks the path of shadows toward her awakening. Available now on major online retailers such as Amazon or you can click through this link

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+ +1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

The Spotlight Network On LABYRINTH OF SHADOWS by Michaela Riley

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.