(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release Ecully, April 16, 2025 – 7.00 p.m.

SPINEWAY First-quarter 2025 revenue of €2.8 million

In thousands of euros 2025 2024 Change

as a % Q1 revenue 2,828 3,070 -8%

Unaudited consolidated data

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, recorded revenue of €2.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, stable compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 and down 8% on the revenue for the first quarter of 2024, which constitutes a high comparison base.

The development of export sales (outside Europe) continued in the first quarter of 2025, with revenue up 9% year on year at €1.4 million, representing 50% of total revenue for the quarter. The Asia and Middle East-Africa regions were the drivers of this growth.

In the other regions, first-quarter revenue was stable in France (-3%) but was hit harder in Europe (-37%), penalized by the high 2024 baseline. The Group is currently working to optimize its market access strategy in the main European countries and to strengthen its distribution network in this region.

Spineway confirms its full-year growth target for 2025 and the rollout of its multi-year program of approvals in its key markets, in line with its strategic aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next events :

June 4, 2025 – General Meeting

July 30, 2025 – H1 2025 revenue

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

