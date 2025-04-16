Ourwaterstm, LLC Secures Exclusive License With Scott Smith For Toxic Algae Remediation And Excess Nutrient Removal

Inventor Scott Smith Deploys AquaFlex Open-Cell Foam Technology in Toxic Algae Bloom

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OurWaters, LLC doing business as OurWatersTM and OurSoilsTM , is proud to announce the execution of an exclusive license agreement with Scott Smith, environmental innovator and founder of AquaFlex® technology. The agreement grants OurWaters, LLC exclusive rights to two groundbreaking patents designed for the detection and removal of toxic algae, harmful algal toxins, and excess nutrients that contribute to dangerous and costly harmful algal blooms (HABs).

The two licensed U.S. patents are:

.Removal and Detection of Algae, Their Toxins, and Excess Nutrients:

.Removal and Detection of Algae, Their Toxins, and Excess Nutrients, Other Contaminants, and Toxic Substances:

This agreement empowers OurWaters and its partners to integrate cutting-edge AquaFlex materials & the use of AquaFlex infused with Biochar & media-creating a holistic, science-driven platform to restore water and soil health.

“This technology gives us an actionable way to detect and respond to toxic algal threats before they escalate,” said Michael Gorey ( ), CEO of OurWaters, LLC.“Our partnership with Scott Smith and the collaboration with Flo-Water and microbial experts gives us the tools to address nutrient pollution with precision, sustainability, and scale.”

Corydon Coppola ( ), President and Founder of OurWaters LLC, added:“This is a pivotal moment for our mission. By combining AquaFlex's detection and remediation technology with Flo-Water, LLC's delivery systems, biochar and biologics, we're offering integrated solutions to heal both water and soil-preventing future harm while addressing current crises.”

Flo-Water, LLC, brings advanced systems design and deployment capabilities, focused on delivering real-world water treatment solutions in both urban and rural settings. Collaborative solutions in play with AquaFlex ®and our Partners enable OurWaters and OurSoils solutions-based approach to water and soil health.

Microbial Biologics, designed for water and land use, help restore ecological balance, improve nutrient cycling and support environmental resilience while restoring ecological balance.

Scott Smith ( ), the inventor of the patented AquaFlex platform, said:“This partnership unites powerful, complementary technologies. OurWaters, OurSoils, Flo-Water, and the biologic's team understands the science, the urgency, and the infrastructure required to make a global impact. I look forward to working with OurWaters LLC as my licensee to help solve some of the most challenging threats to our environment and human health. This license along with the support of Mike and Corydon of OurWaters, LLC gives me additional flexibility and more resources to help support the Government Accountability Project, where I am a Whistleblower Client , and to build my non-profit, founded in 2024, Blue Shirt Justice League ( ) to continue to support and help chemically impacted communities like East Palestine, OH and Conyers, GA along with other chemically impacted communities.”

Together, Our Waters and Our Soils are poised to address growing environmental threats by deploying nature-based technologies that are scalable, effective, and sustainable-helping communities, industries, and ecosystems thrive in the face of climate and pollution challenges.

About OurWaters, LLC

OurWaters, LLC, doing business as OurWaters and OurSoils, is an environmental technology company committed to restoring and protecting water and soil ecosystems through innovative, nature-based solutions. By integrating advanced materials like AquaFlex, biochar filtration systems, Flo-Water filtration & stormwater management systems, and microbial biologics, the company provides scalable tools to remediate toxic algal blooms, nutrient pollution, and degraded soils. OurWaters, LLC serves municipalities, agricultural sectors, industries, and environmental organizations seeking science-backed, sustainable approaches to ecological restoration.

About Scott Smith

Scott Smith is an inventor named on 25 patents for testing/remediation of water, surfaces, and air contaminated with dangerous pathogens (e.g. MRSA, COVID-19, Legionella, C. diff), excess nutrients/harmful algal blooms and related toxins, oil, chemicals, and metals.

Scott's unique perspective as a CEO and community liaison, brings his personal and professional experience to each contamination location where he applies his expertise. He is a graduate of Baylor University and Harvard Business School.

Scott Smith was awarded the 2024 BLUEPRINT IMPACT AWARD FOR POSITIVE SOCIAL CHANGE

Scott Smith

OurWaters, LLC

+1 508-345-6520

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

AquaFlex Tech: Cape Cod to Florida Validation for Detection/Removal of Cyanobacteria Biomass/Toxins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.