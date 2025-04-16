CB Tech Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of Reliable Circuits, Inc.

CB Tech, a world leading water filter manufacturer specializing in the development and production of compressed carbon block filters, announces acquisition of Reliable Circuits, Inc.

Reliable Circuits, Inc., a company renowned for its high-quality printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and assembly services.

Circuit board testing in Reliable Circuits electronics lab

Industry Leader in Water Filtration Strengthens Supply Chain while Driving Innovation

- Zac Rice, President of CB Tech VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CB Tech , a world leading water filter manufacturer specializing in the development and production of compressed carbon block filters, announces an expansion of its capabilities with the acquisition of Reliable Circuits , Inc., a company renowned for its high-quality printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and assembly services. The acquisition reinforces CB Tech's commitment to innovation, business growth, and delivering high-quality products worldwideA longtime vendor of CB Tech, Reliable Circuits specializes in advanced circuit board design, production and assembly, with a distinguished client base that also includes the traffic industry, developmental electronics, and aviation equipment.CB Tech's acquisition of Reliable Circuits brings significant benefits to its water filtration business. As the exclusive manufacturer of Multipure International's products, CB Tech ensures continued innovation and quality in their drinking water systems, particularly in advanced models with electronic controls for monitoring and adjusting filtration processes. The acquisition also enhances CB Tech's capabilities to meet growing demand while strengthening its supply chain's efficiency and reliability.“This partnership shows our commitment to providing top-notch water filtration solutions and highlights our dedication to supporting our affiliates, vendors, and customers around the globe,” said Zachary Rice, President of CB Tech.“With Reliable Circuits now operating from their new facility in Phoenix, we're poised to accelerate innovation and strengthen our manufacturing processes for years to come.”Reliable Circuits will operate under CB Tech's leadership, maintaining its high standards while contributing to new innovations in water filtration technology. This integration strengthens CB Tech's business, opening doors to new advancements in clean water solutions.“Joining forces with CB Tech presents a great opportunity for growth and innovation,” said Philip Carlson, Production Manager of Reliable Circuits.“We look forward to the opportunities ahead and the role Reliable Circuits will play in CB Tech's continued success.”To learn more visit , or .About CB TechCarbon Block Technology, Inc. (CB Tech) is a world leading water filter manufacturer specializing in the development and production of compressed carbon block filters. From its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, CB Tech manages the production and worldwide distribution of its proprietary Carbon Block filters and drinking water treatment systems. Applying technological experience gained from over 40 years of research and development, CB Tech successfully creates innovative, industry-leading solutions to new contamination problems, and its drinking water filters are acknowledged around the world for their comprehensive and cost-effective treatment of contaminants of health concern. For more information visitAbout Reliable Circuits, Inc.Reliable Circuits is a leading provider of high-quality printed circuit board (PCB) solutions, specializing in Rapid-Turn and traditional PCB manufacturing. Since its founding in 2009, the company has built a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and rapid delivery within the electronic manufacturing industry. With an expert team averaging over 15 years of experience in electronic assembly and PCB manufacturing, Reliable Circuits remains committed to exceptional quality, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information visit

Mindy Eras

GYC Vegas

...

