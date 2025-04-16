GRAMMY® Nominated Composer David Arkenstone Captivates Hollywood Fringe Festival With Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical!

Singing, Dancing, Mystery, Intrigue...

Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical!

David Arkenstone brings music to Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical!

Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical! featuring live musicians will World Premiere in June 2025 at Hollywood Fringe Festival at Eastwood Performing Arts Center

- Jonathan Widran, The JW Vibe, jwvibe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yes, we know! We know! You want to leave the United States. A journey to 1911 Paris is exactly what you need. At least for a night.

5X GRAMMY®-nominated Composer David Arkenstone, along with Fringe Veteran Steven Vlasak and Musical Theater Legend Wayne Moore, will transport Hollywood Fringe audiences to 1911 in Paris, France, with Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical! The world's most famous painting has been stolen from the Louvre, feared missing forever. Luckily, while skulking in Paris after instigating the Spanish-American War, Hearst yellow journalist Karl Decker sets out to redeem his tarnished reputation by cracking the Mona Lisa case.

Along the way there's singing, can-can, butting heads with France's Sherlock Holmes Police Inspector Louis Lepine, and uncovering the beginnings of love and redemption with an aspiring Italian artist coincidentally named Lisa. Discover what happens when these larger-than-life personalities converge to illuminate Paris, the City of Light. Premiering at Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 7th at 8pm, Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical! will have a total of five performances.

While not on tour or composing music for World of Warcraft, David Arkenstone has been busy bringing the streets of Paris to life with his captivating music for Mona Lisa Missing! David is a recording artist and multi-instrumentalist with over 2 billion streams worldwide, 70+ albums, film and TV scores, audio drama score, NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby, and recent recipient of the World Entertainment Award for Best Instrumental Album for his 2024 release Quest For The Runestone. David is known for taking listeners on a musical adventure with his genre-bending compositions of cinematic, world music, neo-classical, new age, and Celtic.

Now adding musical theater to his repertoire, David Arkenstone says: "It was super fun creating music for a period show! Very proud of my long-time friend Steven Vlasak, whose script bubbled with colorful characters, intrigue, and joie de vivre. There's wonderful challenges that come with making music for a staged musical, which I happily embraced. Don't want to spend too much time in my comfort zone...."

Also bringing music and lyrics to Mona Lisa Missing! is Wayne Moore, a musical theater staple. He is a composer, lyricist, and performer recognized for many contributions to musical theater and cabaret. Wayne is known for his work as Musical Director and Special Lyrics for "I Love Lucy® Live on Stage," which toured nationally. This theatrical adaptation of the classic television sitcom took audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the 1950s. In addition to his key off-stage roles, he performed onstage as first keyboardist, adding to the live musical experience. ​

Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical! book and lyrics written by Steven Vlasak, who has been putting on shows, one way or another, for most of his career in film, stage and television production in the states and abroad. Steven's past Hollywood Fringe works include "Nights at the Algonquin Round Table," the provocative "Beautiful Monsterz," and the notorious comedy "Disrobed," which has been performed live and live streamed at Fringe Festivals and naturist events around the world.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a performing arts event held every June in Hollywood, California, to celebrate freedom of expression and collaboration within the performing arts community. At Hollywood Fringe, you can find a diverse array of productions - theater, comedy, cabaret, dance- staged in venues throughout Hollywood.

For Press or Media Passes or Group Discounts, please contact Cynthia Gage at .... Press Kit available upon request.

To schedule an interview with David Arkenstone, please contact Cynthia Gage at ...

Saturday Evening Preview - June 7 at 8:00 pm

Saturday Opening Night - June 14 at 8:00 pm

Sunday Matinee - June 15 at 3:00 pm

Saturday Evening - June 21 at 8:00 pm

Sunday Closing Matinee - June 22 at 3:00 pm

Click for Tickets HERE!

Mona Lisa Missing! The Musical! joins Hollywood Fringe at Eastwood Performing Arts Center, 1089 N. Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

There's ample all day/night attended parking off Oxford on Sierra Vista for $10. Walking distance to ten adjacent Fringe Festival theaters at Eastwood, Thymele and Jaxx, so Fringe On! Also, plenty of fast food and dining options on Western and Santa Monica Boulevards, so it's (almost) like a lovely stroll on the Champs-Elysees in Paris!

Cynthia Gage

QDV Productions, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.