Thinkcarebelieve: Trump And Bukele Set The Mainstream Media Straight On Deportation

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article discussing the White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, emphasizing their unified stance on deportation policies and their rejection of mainstream media narratives . The article focuses on the deportation of Kilmar Arego Garcia , a citizen of El Salvador and illegal alien to the United States. The article covers the controversy surrounding the fulfillment of Garcia's deportation order and the discussion that ensued between the two presidents.

The article praises the collaboration between Trump and Bukele, highlighting El Salvador's willingness to help the U.S. with any deportees, including Venezuelan and Salvadoran gang members. It credits Bukele for reducing crime in El Salvador and President Trump's praise for his strong leadership . The article quesitons the spread of misinformation by the media ignoring the criminality of deportees and undermining efforts to prioritize public safety.

The article shows evidence of Garcia being a member of MS-13 by two Immigration Courts, which is corroborated by El Salvadoran Intelligence . The article discusses the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states that Federal Courts have no authority to order the Executive Branch to conduct foreign relations . The article maintains that Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador and was in the United States illegally, was issued a Deportation Order in 2019 by an Immigration Court, and because he is a known MS-13 gang member, as stated by two Immigration Judges and the country of El Salvador, and because MS-13 gangs have been designated as foreign terrorists, Garcia's deportation back to his home country of El Salvador is lawful.

The article also covers a plea to advocate for the hundreds of thousands of children that were smuggled through the open southern border and are now missing because they were placed with unvetted gang member child traffickers. The article encourages concerned members of the public to contact their representatives and authorities to urge them to enact new anti-trafficking legislation on state and federal levels and toughen up policies to hold traffickers accountable, as well as cooperate with federal efforts going on now and work to protect the victims and survivors. The article stresses the importance of helping to rescue vulnerable children, prosecute traffickers and predators to the fullest extent of the law, and dismantle the trafficking networks fueling the child trafficking crisis. Networks being run by foreign terrorist criminal gang and cartel members on American soil.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

