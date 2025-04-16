HIP Video Promo Presents: Mic Nickels Premieres Brand New Music Video Against The World On Thaculturereport

Mic Nickels, Rockness Monsta & Rah Digga team up on brand new hip hop track "Against The World"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mic Nickels (Mic is pronounced Mike) is a blazing fire of pure hip-hop spirit. Few are as dedicated to their craft-as an emcee, rapper, author, and more, he has spent over two decades honing his artistry, sharing the studio and stage with award-winning artists across the globe. His previous project, Bars for Days-a traditional beats and rhymes album paired with an acclaimed ethnography/memoir-gained widespread attention, especially following the release of“El Matador” featuring Wu-Tang legend Method Man. After nearly nine years performing the most extended weekly residency in New York City history, offering live original hip-hop music with a band, Mic has been laser-focused on writing and recording his next wave-maker. Collaborating with Serbian producer Kiza, he unleashes a masterful mix of eclectic boom-bap-channeling the quintessential golden era of hip-hop with a wickedly fresh edge. With a follow-up album on the horizon, Mic is well on his way to becoming a legend in his own right.

Though The Impressionist is Mic's first fully-produced album with Kiza, the duo has been collaborating for over a decade-and it shows in their sharp ear for transportive sound. On this standout track, Mic joins forces with two of his heroes-legends in their own right-Rockness Monsta (one half of Heltah Skeltah from the Boot Camp Clik) and Rah Digga (female superstar member from Busta Rhymes' Flipmode Squad). Each verse stands tall, spotlighting each artist's distinct voice, vibrancy, and star power-backed by the razor-sharp scratches of DJ Keef Wookie. Yet, it's Mic's opening verse that sets the tone, commanding attention from the start. While echoes of 90s hip-hop greatness may be heard-Mic's lyrical prowess is at full force, delivering bars that are traditional, fierce, and unmistakably his own. The“Against the World” sentiment may be a well-worn theme-but it feels more relevant and resonant than ever-beaconing a thrilling revival of gritty East Coast hip-hop that hits just as hard as it did nearly four decades ago.

The“Against the World” music video is a nod to old-school '90s hip-hop-perfectly capturing the essence of its street-driven style. Directed by filmmaker Jamal Hall, the visual places Mic and his crew in and around a gritty New York warehouse. Flipping between desolate, hazy rooms and a rusty, bolted railway overpass-the setting feels like the true underbelly of the city. After all,“this music stands for rebellion,” and this is the perfect backdrop to spark the fire. For those expecting a touch of Wu-Tang martial arts action, Mic delivers, proudly sporting a bold, Bruce Lee-inspired sweatshirt-a fighter that deeply inspires him. While he leads the charge, the chemistry between this trio is undeniable-suggesting this collaboration shouldn't be their last. Regardless, viewers will be swept away by its vintage charm and raw, authentic energy. As a must-watch for true hip-hop fans-it further cements Mic Nickels as a creative force with a name in the game, with even more artistry yet to be uncovered.

