Crocosmia

Dahlia

Gladiolus

Liatris

Lily

FlowerBulb Lists Top 5 Summer Bulbs That Bring Color and Texture to the Garden

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spring is knocking on the door, and it's time to get planning. This year, consider summer-flowering bulbs with showstopping blooms, decadent fragrance, and fun texture to spice up your garden. Even with summer a few months away, now's the time to revel in the possibilities with these top five bulbs.GladiolusThough most Gladiolus species are native to arid countries, glads feel as American as apple pie. Modern gladiolas have come a long way over the years, encouraging gardeners all over the U.S. to tuck them into their landscape each spring.Adaptable to most soil with good drainage, gladiolas are a popular garden and cut flower with trumpet-shaped flowers available in every imaginable color. Their name comes from the Latin word for sword, an accurate description of their stiff, upright foliage and flower stalks, plus their "sword-like" foliage fends off deer and other backyard grazers. They are reliable hardy to Zone 7 and growing up to 4' tall, so it's no wonder they are making a comeback.LiliesGardens should ignite the senses, and many lily varieties do that with their showstopping flower displays and aromatic perfume that allures not only humans but pollinators as well. If their fragrance is not your preference, look for light or unscented varieties.Available in various flower colors and sizes, their sturdy stems make them exceptional landscape and cut flowers that require little care once established. Lilies are the perfect addition to the landscape, with varieties ranging from 1'-5' tall and bold blooms in pinks, reds, whites, oranges, and yellows.CrocosmiaSometimes overlooked, Crocosmia, also called Montbretia, is a summer-flowering bulb you don't want to skip. Originating from South Africa, these elegant plants have a tropical look with long, arching stems that produce a waterfall of color that attracts hummingbirds.They are hardy perennials in Zones 5-9, and they perform best in well-drained soil in groups in borders or around evergreen, structure plants like boxwood. Their flowers range from scarlet red to golden yellow on stalks about 1'-4' tall. Smaller varieties will thrive in containers.LiatrisLiatris is a long-blooming bulb with stalks of small, fluffy star-shaped flowers arranged in a bottle-brush spire. Stalks of purple flowers add texture to the landscape and attract many different pollinators.Hardy in Zones 3-9, they do best in well-draining soil and full sun exposure. As prairie plants in their native habitat, they require little care once established and are perennial.DahliasNative to Mexico, dahlias include a large family of diverse flowers that range in size, texture, and color. Famous for their dinner-plate size, "Instagram-worthy," showstopping flowers that dazzle in the garden, and floral arrangements, dahlias are excellent additions to any garden.Varieties vary in color and texture with single- and double-flowering blooms; most bloom from early summer to fall and range from 1'-6' tall. These happy flowers are pollinator magnets, and single-flowered varieties make pollen and nectar easily accessed from summer until frost.Whether hoping for something to brighten up the garden for the season or year after year, consider summer-flowering bulbs. With endless choices of colors, shapes, textures, and sizes, they are guaranteed to make the garden your happy place.Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit .Flowerbulb is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs as the source. Visit for more information.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

