Wingu Africa Appoints Tigest Damtie As General Manager, Ethiopia Sales

- Wingu's Ralph Vraagom, Vice President, Sales ABABA, ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing experienced leadership to drive commercial expansion in a high-growth marketWingu Africa is pleased to welcome Tigest Damtie as General Manager, Ethiopia Sales effective 7 April 2025. The move highlights Wingu's long-term commitment to the Ethiopian market and its strategic emphasis on empowering local leadership to drive business performance.Tigest joins Wingu with over 15 years of professional experience across multiple sectors, including ICT, project management, and stakeholder engagement. Her strong track record of leading multidisciplinary teams and delivering high-impact initiatives positions her as a valuable addition to Wingu's regional leadership team.In her new role, Tigest will be responsible for developing and executing Wingu's sales strategy in Ethiopia. She will oversee local sales operations, expand client relationships, and explore new market opportunities in line with the company's ambitious growth plans. Her leadership will also be central to enhancing the customer experience and establishing Wingu as a trusted digital infrastructure partner within the region.“Tigest's appointment reflects Wingu Group's focus on investing in exceptional talent that understands local market realities while bringing global standards of leadership and innovation. Her role will be critical as we expand our footprint and deliver high-value solutions to clients across Ethiopia,” says Wingu's Ralph Vraagom, Vice President, Sales.As Ethiopia continues to modernise its digital economy, Wingu's growing presence, coupled with capable leadership on the ground, ensures the company is well positioned to support national and enterprise-scale transformation efforts.###About Wingu Africa:Wingu Africa is East Africa's first specialist carrier-neutral data center operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, Wingu has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa's unique digital landscape.For more information:For media inquiries, please contact:LINDIWE TSHABALALA | Group Manager: Marketing and PR E: ...caM: (+27) 825229922

