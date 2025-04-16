Paramount Builders A 1-800-HANSONS Company Announces Its Ribbon Cutting In Roanoke, Virginia

1-800-HANSONS

Paramount Builders, Inc.

Paramount Builders a subsidiary of 1-800-HANSONS now servicing the Roanoke and surrounding areas.

- Joseph Stackhouse, Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-HANSONS

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paramount Builders a subsidiary of 1-800-HANSONS, a premier provider of residential repair and renovation services with a focus on windows, roofing, siding, gutters, and one-day bath solutions , is thrilled to announce its expansion into Roanoke, VA.

Paramount Builders, LLC , founded in 1991, serves customers as an established home repair provider based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, serving homeowners throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States with a comprehensive offering of renovation products and solutions.

The ribbon Cutting will be taking place at the Roanoke offices 2224 Buford Ave. SW., Suite A, Roanoke, VA 24015on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:00am.

"Paramount Builders continues to grow in a significant way. Our original mission was to improve our community one home at a time, and we've stayed true to that-growing one customer at a time,” said Bob Shackford, Vice President of Operations.“Our employees, installers, distribution partners, and the 70,000 homeowners we've served are all part of our extended family, and we treat our customers like neighbors."

Shackford added, "We're excited for this new chapter with 1-800-HANSONS, a nationally recognized home improvement company. Together, we look forward to becoming Roanoke's trusted home improvement experts for a lifetime."

Joseph Stackhouse, Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-HANSONS, echoed enthusiasm.“Paramount has developed a strong brand presence through its sophisticated marketing capabilities, full suite of exterior and interior solutions, and best-in-class service delivery that offers strong alignment with Hansons' capabilities and market-leading position.”

To Schedule a consultation, hansons Press inquiries: ...

Paramount Builders has been a trusted name in home improvement for over 30 years, specializing in windows, siding, roofing, gutters, trim and bathrooms.

Sari Cicurel

Sari M Cicurel

+1 248-766-0945

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.