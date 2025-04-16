Gujarat CM Approves Rs 247 Crore For Road Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 16 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level review meeting of the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation (GSRDC) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, and approved development works worth Rs 247.35 crore for key road infrastructure projects across the state.

An official said that these projects aim to boost connectivity, ease traffic flow, and support industrial expansion, particularly in rapidly developing regions.

He said that one of the major approvals was for the expansion of the Shantipura to Khoraj section on the Ahmedabad–Viramgam–Maliya road into a six-lane highway.

“This project, estimated to cost Rs 800 crore, is expected to significantly benefit the Sanand industrial belt, providing better access to GIDC zones and encouraging further investments in the area,” he said.

The official added that the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing projects being implemented by GSRDC, which currently oversees works totalling Rs 2,999.8 crore across a road length of 188.9 kilometres.

“These include the six-lane elevated corridor on the Bharuch-Dahej Road, the Bharuch-Dahej Expressway, the Vataman-Pipli High-Speed Corridor, the Bhuj-Bhachau High-Speed Corridor, modernisation of the Kim-Mandvi Road, and construction of a railway overbridge near Sachana village,” he said.

He informed that the Chief Minister also approved the construction of four new vehicle underpasses on the Bhuj-Bhachau highway, including one near the BKT Factory (Rs 27 crore), one near Dhaneti village (Rs 17.50 crore), one near Bhadroi village (Rs 14.25 crore), and another near Dudhai village (Rs 17 crore), with a combined estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

“These underpasses are expected to reduce accidents and ease congestion by separating local traffic from long-distance travel,” he said.

He added additionally, underpasses were approved on the Vataman-Pipli road, near Bhetadiya Dada Temple at Rs 13.61 crore and another opposite Pipli village at Rs 15 crore.

“These infrastructure improvements are designed to support smoother and safer vehicle movement along high-traffic routes,” he said.