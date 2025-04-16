Hubbell Trading Post Road Show Comes To Bandelier National Monument April 2627

Wallace presents at a Navajo Art event hosted by Western National Parks Association (Martha Lochert)

Weaver Tonita Yazzie presents her work at Hubbell Trading Post event (Martha Lochert Photography)

Authentic Navajo rugs showcased at Hubbell's road shows (Martha Lochert Photography)

Immerse yourself in Navajo culture with weaving, jewelry, and oral history-set against the breathtaking backdrop of Bandelier's Frijoles Canyon

ALBAQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) is proud to announce a special two-day cultural event at Bandelier National Monument , featuring the iconic Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, from 9 AM to 5 PM.Visitors will have the rare opportunity to experience the rich traditions of Navajo culture through authentic weavings, fine silver and turquoise jewelry and live cultural demonstrations-all against the stunning New Mexico backdrop of Frijoles Canyon. The event will take place in the courtyard behind the WNPA Park Store, located across the parking lot from the Bandelier National Monument visitor center.At the heart of the road show are Navajo trader Wallace James Jr and weaver Tonita Yazzie. James will offer talks at 10 AM and 2 PM each day, sharing stories of Navajo art, history, and heritage. James has a lifelong connection to Hubbell Trading Post-his mother was born right there at Hubbell's in the hogan, or dwelling, on the property. She was herself a weaver at Hubbell's. James spent many of his childhood days immersed in the traditions of the post, and today he continues that legacy with deep knowledge and respect.Also featured is renowned Navajo weaver Tonita Yazzie, who will provide weaving demonstrations throughout both days, offering visitors a glimpse into the artistry and cultural significance of traditional Navajo textiles.Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces, support Indigenous artists and the national parks, and learn the intricate stories of this work. This event is part of a traveling series bringing the spirit of Hubbell Trading Post to national parks across the Southwest. Following the Bandelier stop, the road show will also occur at White Sands National Park (May 17–18) and Petroglyph National Monument (July 19–20).Don't miss this unique chance to experience the art, stories, and living history of the Navajo people at Bandelier National Monument.About WNPAWestern National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at .

