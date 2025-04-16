LEVI FOSTER 'SHE's IN RICHMOND' VIDEO EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERES WITH AMERICANA HIGHWAYS TODAY

Photo By Annelise Loughead

THE FIRST SINGLE OFF DEBUT ALBUM WE MADE FIRE OUT AUGUST 29

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just over a year since signing his first publishing deal with Banner Music and Middleground Music, Nashville-based, Lynchburg, VA native, Levi Foster released“She's In Richmond,” on April 11 - listen HERE. Today, he is debuting the performance video exclusively with Americana Highways, They said,“This song is hooky and memorable, with a finger snapping'groove...there's no doubt about the power of the song in its easygoing classic country glory.”“She's In Richmond” is Foster's first single off his anticipated debut album, We Made Fire out August 29, 2025. The 10-track collection was produced at Cartoon Moon Recording by the studio's owner Ken Coomer, a native Nashvillian and three-time Grammy-nominated drummer and producer, who was an original founding member of Wilco, touring and recording with the band for eight years. Prior to that, he was a founding member of post-punk band, Clockhammer, and a member of Uncle Tupelo.“She's In Richmond” is a likable, mid-tempo county rock track about a musician on the road and trying hard to save money to buy a ring for his sweetheart back home. “I was living in my van soon after moving to Nashville when I came up with the hook, 'I'm in love and she's in Richmond,'” says Foster.“Being a Virginia native, I was missing home at the time, so I wanted to write a song about a guy on the road rushing to get back home. The song is straight down the middle, with some '90s rock influence along withthe vibe of some '70s groove bands.” Holler says,““... another stellar new single...Across the infectious new release, Levi Foster showcases his distinctive, charismatic vocals.”Foster recently released a stand alone single“Walter” on February 21, watch his performance on WSMV-TV Today In Nashville HERE. The poignant song tells the heart-wrenching story of Walter, who is living with Alzheimer's and Julie his daughter who loves and looks after him. Atwood Magazine says,“Foster's buttery country tone atop light acoustic guitar makes 'Walter' deeply captivating. What elevates the track even further is its masterful storytelling.Off the release Foster teamed up with Alzheimer's Association to raise money for The Longest Day with a free special benefit show March 20 in Nashville at Live Oak, for those who could not attend the show but still want to donate can give HERE (more info below). Says Foster,“Partnering with The Alzheimer's Association was one of the first things we talked about as a team when we decided to release the song. Music has a profound impact on individuals, often bringing up deep emotions and memories. Collaborating with them through this song will hopefully enhance awareness and support for those affected by the disease.”With a soulful, down-to-earth, and playful personality bridging the divide between entertainer and audience, Foster is a natural showman who has been making a living performing country and rock cover tunes at venues and festivals throughout his home state of Virginia & and; beyond. After moving to Nashville to seek a full-time career as a songwriter and artist, he has opened shows for greats like Ashley McBride, Trace Adkins, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, and most recently Oliver Anthony. Foster has released two EPs, a self-titled collection (March 15, 2024) and the aforementioned South of Boulder (October 4, 2024) but is looking forward to releasing his full-length debut album We Made Fire. Moreinformation and tour dates to be announced soon.

Jennifer Lyneis

Ue3promotions

+1 818-201-7313

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.