Gabonese Forward Aaron Bupenza Passes Away Aged 28 After Falling From 11Th Floor

MENAFN - IANS) Hangzhou, April 16 (IANS) Gabonese forward Aaron Bupenza has passed away after falling from the 11th floor of his residence in China, as revealed by the Gabonese Football Federation, FEGAFOOT, on Wednesday. The forward, playing for China Super League side Zhejiang FC, featured for his country a total of 35 times and made his mark at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

"The Gabonese international has passed away following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China, where he played for Zhejiang FC. At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief stint in Romania. FEGAFOOT and the Gabonese football community offer their sincere condolences to his biological family during this difficult time," read the statement by FEGAFOOT on X.

Boupendza began his career in his homeland with CF Mounana and went on to have spells with sides in France, Portugal, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States before he joined Zhejiang FC from Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest in January.

“It is with great sadness that we release this announcement: Foreign player Aaron Bupenza unfortunately passed away at his residence today. At present, the club is fully cooperating with the relevant departments to carry out the investigation. All the staff of the club express their deepest condolences to his family,” read the statement by his club.

Gabon's president-elect, Gen Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, also took to social media to offer his condolences.

“It is with immense sadness that I learn of the tragic passing of Aaron Boupendza, a talented forward who brought honour to Gabonese football. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May God bless his soul,” he posted on X.