Oncology Market Size To Increase USD 674.38 Billion By 2034 | Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 251.14 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 674.38 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 11.6%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment, By Indication, By End-use, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment Insights
The cancer treatment segment held a dominant presence in the oncology market in 2024. If a cure is difficult, treatments are used to shrink cancer or slow its growth. These cancer treatments may help patients to live without symptoms for as far as possible.
- In January 2025, Bengaluru company Immuneel Therapeutics, co-founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, launched India's second CAR-T cell therapy to treat B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (blood cancer), which is a low-cost treatment.
The cancer diagnostic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Early cancer detection can make a difference between life and death. When a patient catches cancer at its early stages, their chances of successful treatment and long-term survival improve dramatically. Detecting cancer early can efficiently eliminate the mortality associated with cancer.
- In February 2025, Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav launched a Cancer Diagnostic Van in rural Nashik. It aims to provide screenings for breast cancer, uterine cancer, and oral cancer in rural parts of the district.
Indication Insights
The lung cancer segment led the oncology market. Through enhancement in treatment and care, people not only live longer with lung cancer but also they are enjoying a better quality of life. Radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells. It also can be used as palliative care to relieve pain and shrink tumors.
- In August 2024, across seven countries, the world's first lung cancer vaccine trials were launched.
The breast cancer segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Chemotherapy may be used in breast cancer treatment that shrink the breast cancer so that it is easy to remove. Chemotherapy before surgery may control the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes. Breast cancer treatment is successful for most people.
- In February 2025, to enhance cancer research, the Indian Breast Cancer Genome Database was launched.
End-use Insights
The hospital segment captured a significant portion of the oncology market in 2024. Cancer clinics and medical care provide many psychological support services to help patients and their loved ones deal with the disease and its treatment. Hospitals are essential for healthcare delivery. They include many departments like outpatient offices, surgical, ICU, and emergency rooms.
The diagnostic laboratories segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Diagnostic laboratories play an important role in cancer treatment. Laboratory tests are used to screen high-risk patients, identify the cancer stage, find treatment options, and assess whether the cancer is responding to treatment.
Browse More Research Reports:
- The global oncology companion diagnostic market size surpassed USD 5,204 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 12,095 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034. The global precision oncology market size accounted for USD 121.02 billion in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 313.33 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.98% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. AI in oncology market size accounted for USD 562 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 6,900 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2025 to 2034. The global veterinary oncology market size surpassed USD 1,590 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 4,980 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.09% from 2025 to 2034. The global radiation oncology market size was calculated at USD 10,580 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 34,050 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2034. The global interventional oncology market size accounted for USD 4,500 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 11,990 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2034. The global generic oncology drugs market size was calculated at USD 23,748 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 30,998 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2025 to 2034. The global oncology biosimilars market size accounted for USD 6,550 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 36,370 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. oncology molecular diagnostic market size accounted for USD 792 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 2,527 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. oncology clinical trials market size is calculated at USD 7,919 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 12,416 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.
Order the Premium Databook Today at the Discounted Rate of $1550!
Oncology Market Top Companies:
- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Abbvie Inc. Ability Pharma Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amgen Inc. Takeda Oncology Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited. Astrazeneca Athenex, Inc.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Oncology Market :
- In February 2025, the groundbreaking international delivery of childhood cancer medicines was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In September 2024, patients to connect to personalize access to cancer clinical trials globally was launched by Massive Bio, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for cancer clinical trial enrollment.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Biopsy Imaging Immunohistochemistry Tumor Biomarkers Test In Situ Hybridization Liquid Biopsy
- Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Hormonal Therapy Immunotherapy Others
By Indication
- Lungs Cancer Colorectal Cancer Breast Cancer Liver Cancer Bladder Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Prostate Cancer Others
By End-use
- Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Diagnostic Imaging Centers Academia Specialty Clinics Others
By Region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here -
Contact US
- Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Web: Europe: +44 7383 092 044
About US
Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment