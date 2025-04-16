Atlas Welcomes Lytle Troutt As President Of Environmental Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Troutt will lead the company's environmental business, focusing on continuing Atlas' legacy of distinctive client service.

DENVER, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc., (Atlas) a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has announced Lytle Troutt as president of its environmental business.

Troutt has more than 30 years of experience in nearly all aspects of the environmental industry, including remediation, compliance, management, health, nuclear compliance and sustainability. Troutt has held leadership positions at top-tier companies within the architecture, engineering and construction industry and consistently demonstrated his talent for aligning client and business objectives, resulting in profitable, high-margin growth. Most recently Troutt served as the Principal Director, Operations, for WSP's U.S. earth and environment business line.

“I am honored and excited to join Atlas at a time when global market trends underscore the value of our industry and services we provide to help clients protect and enhance our communities and the environment,” says Troutt.

Troutt will lead Atlas' environmental business, focusing on continuing the company's legacy of distinctive client service while strategically driving profitable growth to enhance revenue and expand market share.

“Adding Lytle to our leadership team is a significant asset for Atlas,” says Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman.“His commitment to continuous improvement, delivering exceptional results and celebrating success through collective team achievements will greatly benefit our organization. His personal values of leading with authenticity and integrity, and always doing the right thing, align with our core values of life, heart, mastery and trust.”

