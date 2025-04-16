Vishay Intertechnology 600 V Standard And 60 V To 200 V TMBS® Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings To 9 A In DFN33A Package
|Part #
|Type
|Rev. voltage (V)
|I F(AV) (A)
|V F at I F (V)
|I FSM (A)
|T J max. (°C)
|SE40N3D
|Standard
|200
|4
|0.84
|70
|+175
|SE40N3G
|Standard
|400
|4
|0.84
|70
|+175
|SE40N3J
|Standard
|600
|4
|0.84
|70
|+175
|SE60N3D
|Standard
|200
|6
|0.88
|80
|+175
|SE60N3G
|Standard
|400
|6
|0.88
|80
|+175
|SE60N3J
|Standard
|600
|6
|0.88
|80
|+175
|V5N3103
|TMBS
|100
|5
|0.43
|100
|+150
|V5N3202
|TMBS
|200
|5
|0.58
|100
|+175
|V5N3L63
|TMBS
|60
|5
|0.34
|100
|+150
|V5N3M103
|TMBS
|100
|5
|0.45
|100
|+175
|V5N3M153
|TMBS
|150
|5
|0.54
|100
|+175
|V5N3M63
|TMBS
|60
|5
|0.4
|100
|+175
|V6N3103
|TMBS
|100
|6
|0.45
|100
|+150
|V6N3M103
|TMBS
|100
|6
|0.48
|100
|+175
|V7N3103
|TMBS
|100
|7
|0.45
|120
|+150
|V7N3L63
|TMBS
|60
|7
|0.37
|120
|+150
|V7N3M103
|TMBS
|100
|7
|0.49
|120
|+175
|V7N3M153
|TMBS
|150
|7
|0.56
|120
|+175
|V7N3M63
|TMBS
|60
|7
|0.43
|120
|+175
|V8N3170
|TMBS
|170
|8
|0.62
|100
|+175
|V8N3M103S
|TMBS
|100
|8
|0.52
|100
|+175
|V9N3103
|TMBS
|100
|9
|0.43
|150
|+150
|V9N3202
|TMBS
|200
|9
|0.6
|150
|+175
|V9N3L63
|TMBS
|60
|9
|0.36
|150
|+150
|V9N3M103
|TMBS
|100
|9
|0.47
|150
|+175
|V9N3M153
|TMBS
|150
|9
|0.56
|150
|+175
|V9N3M63
|TMBS
|60
|9
|0.42
|150
|+175
Note: Base P/N-M3 for commercial grade, base P/NHM3 for AEC-Q101 qualified and Automotive Grade
Samples and production quantities of the new standard and TMBS rectifiers in the DFN33A package are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
