Vishay Intertechnology 600 V Standard And 60 V To 200 V TMBS® Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings To 9 A In DFN33A Package

MALVERN, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 27 standard and Trench MOS Barrier Schottky (TMBS®) surface-mount rectifiers in the low profile DFN33A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, telecom, and automotive applications, the standard devices are the industry's first in this package size and provide current ratings up to 6 A, while the TMBS devices deliver industry-best current ratings up to 9 A. Offering a wide range of voltage options from 60 V to 200 V for TMBS and up to 600 V for standard rectifiers, the devices are available in Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The latest package in Vishay's Power DFN family, the DFN33A features a compact 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. Compared to the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and eSMP® series SMPA (DO-220AA), the package's size is 44 % and 20 % smaller, respectively. In addition, the device's low profile is 2.6x thinner than the SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC, and 7 % thinner than the SMPA (DO-220AA). At the same time, the rectifiers' optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

The devices are intended for low voltage, high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and polarity and rail to rail protection in hot swap circuits for baseband antennas and power over Ethernet (PoE) for switches, routers, and optical network equipment. For these applications, the rectifiers offer high temperature operation up to +175 °C, while their exceptionally low forward voltage drop and low leakage current enhance design efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN33A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection.

Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table: