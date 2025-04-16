CALIFORNIAN HOME COOK REFUSES TO BE DEFEATED BY DEVASTATING FIRES

Manuela's cookbook

A USA home cook who has amassed more than half a million followers on social media has not allowed the Los Angeles wild fires to keep her from her passion.

- Manuela Mazzocco

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Although not destroyed, Manuela Mazzocco's Pacific Palisades home was seriously smoked damaged during the recent fires, making it impossible for her and her family to live there.

But the fact that Manuela is now having to continuously move between temporary homes while her property is being repaired, has not stopped her from sharing her delicious recipes with her thousands of fans.

“People will see that I'm cooking from lots of different kitchens,” said Manuela.

“But I am trying my best to continue to create and share recipes until we're back in our home.”

Italian-born Manuela lives with her husband and two children, having moved to the USA 25 years ago.

After living in Chicago and Wisconsin, the family finally settled in California, where Manuela was able to indulge her cooking hobby.

“When I lived at home in Venice I didn't have to do much cooking because my mum did it all,” she said.

“But when I moved to America I thought I better learn to cook, to also stop me from being homesick because I would just cry all the time.”

Manuela discovered that she had a real talent, not only for making beautiful and mouthwatering dishes but also for photographing them.

She started to share her recipes on line @cookwithmanuela and fast built a huge international audience who love her stylish presentation and the sheer professionalism of her creations.

The obvious next step was to create her very own cookbook, teaming up with unique publishing company, Found.

Found works across the USA and UK with creators and takes their content and turns it into high end books, in this case Manuela's Sweet Temptations, page after page of superb desserts with a real Italian twist.

“I never thought I'd have a cookbook,” she said.

“I just always created dishes that I felt like eating and it seems that other people felt the same.”

Manuela is now a full time creator, not only developing new recipes but also ensuring that they are perfectly reflected thanks to her skillful photography and made even more appealing by her choice of music.

“This is my passion now, it's fantastic to be able to do something that I love,” she added.

Copies of Manuela's Sweet Temptations are available at and are $29.99 plus tax for a hardback version and $14.99 plus tax for a digital download.

