‘Raj Mata’ Sonia Gandhi ‘Looted’ India, Says Bihar Dy CM On National Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a fierce attack on the Congress party over the National Herald case on Wednesday and accused Sonia Gandhi of“looting” the country and“insulting” freedom fighters.

“Congress party and its 'Raj Mata' Sonia Gandhi have looted India. Their 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi has made a mockery of democracy,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He claimed that the National Herald case represents a“betrayal” of the country.

“Congress has hollowed out the nation. They looted institutions created by freedom fighters. The Young Indian Company is robbing the poor. The court must take strict action against them,” he said.

Referring to Congress protests at the ED office in Patna, he said:“Congress blackened Manmohan Singh's face today. Manmohan Singh formed the ED. This is an insult to democratic institutions.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent engagement with Bihar.

“PM Modi has visited Bihar more than 100 times since 2014. His efforts have led to the completion of many projects. On April 24, new schemes will be launched from Madhubani,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed that PM Modi has been invited to attend the Khelo India event on May 4.

“More than 1 crore people will be able to travel through Patna Airport in the next 15 days. 10 new airports are under construction in Bihar,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.“Every BJP worker is ready to accept any challenge from Lalu Yadav, on any topic, and anywhere,” he said.

On Bengal violence, the Deputy Chief Minister linked it to the INDIA alliance's“appeasement” politics.

“The people of the Indi Alliance are doing vote-bank politics. Everyone has seen who is responsible for the bloodshed,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.