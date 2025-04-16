WMS And AT&T Team Up To Enhance International Day Pass™ Connectivity For Cruise Ships And Land

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trailblazers of Innovative Connectivity Offer Cruise-Ready Voice, Text, and Data Service That Extends Land Pass

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS , the leading global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, announces its latest step in delivering the world's most innovative services at sea in collaboration with AT&T .

AT&T is enhancing its International Day PassTM for cruise passengers, ensuring seamless cellular connectivity between land and sea. With availability on more than 200 ocean-going cruise ships across over 25 cruise lines that WMS supports, travelers can enjoy reduced costs while experiencing uninterrupted service during their voyage.

At just $20 per day, the AT&T International Day PassTM activates automatically, keeping travelers connected both at sea and on land when visiting international destinations. When in international waters, the pass enables 500MB of high-speed data per day with no overage charges, along with unlimited talk and text1. Customers can continue to use the Day Pass when visiting ports of call without incurring additional charges. This offer simplifies the travel experience by providing passengers with reliable, consistent connectivity throughout their journey.

“I truly believe this is going to become the gold standard in cruise connectivity, and will usher in a new era of predictable and high-quality mobile communications for American cruisers while creating value and higher guest satisfaction for our cruise line partners,” said Pramod Arora, President and CEO of WMS.

As the cruise industry continues its rapid growth – with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projecting nearly 40 million passengers by 2027 – WMS and AT&T are committed to elevating the connectivity experience.

For travelers planning their next cruise vacation, WMS suggests strategies to ensure a successful, connected voyage, including:



Begin planning your cruise connectivity two weeks before your voyage.

Consider cellular connectivity for moderate data use and ship Wi-Fi connectivity for heavy use.

Keep Airplane Mode off so cellular connectivity can be enabled.

Turn on International Roaming before setting sail. Close out apps, and turn off app auto-updates, location services, and auto fetch on email.

To explore connectivity options available for cruise passengers through WMS, visit or . For more information about the AT&T International Day PassTM on cruise ships, please visit .

1 Eligible plans : AT&T Unlimited Premium® PL, Unlimited Extra® El, or Unlimited Elite® (elig. under UYW group plans only). Req's compatible plan & device. Coverage not available everywhere. At sea, after 500MB of data use within a 24-hour period, data speeds may be reduced to a maximum of 512Kbps on certain ships. The highest available data speed will be restored at the beginning of the next 24-hour period.

About WMS:

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company is headquartered in Miramar, FL. with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information on WMS, visit .

About AT&T:

AT&T helps more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to its 5G wireless and muti-gig internet offerings today, AT&T innovates to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit about.att.com . Investors can learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Cathy Angel / Anna Pool, +1-863-698-2145, ...

Michael Delgado, +1-214-794-7948, ...

CONTACT: Liz DeCastro WMS 9546751404 ...