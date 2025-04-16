CREA Secures VC-Backed Startup Athlete To Athlete Its First Office Space In Santa Monica, CA

Athlete to Athlete's new office in Santa Monica, CA.

CREA's Erik Stiebel Negotiates Substantial Sublease Savings

- Anthony Waller, Athlete to Athlete, Co-founder and CEOEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA), a boutique commercial real estate brokerage founded to give tenants a way to bypass the conflicts of interest potentially found at larger brokerages, is pleased to announce that it has helped its client, VC-backed startup, Athlete to Athlete, sublease its first office space at 1547 9th Street, Santa Monica, California. The 5,800-square-foot office features an open floor plan with six private offices and one conference room. It is also within walking distance of the restaurants and amenities of Colorado Blvd.CREA's Executive Vice President, Erik Stiebel , who represented Athlete to Athlete, commented, "We toured all over the Westside of Los Angeles to make sure Athlete to Athlete found the perfect location for its employees to come to the office every day. Although the asking rent was out of my client's budget range, knowing the current market, I thought I could negotiate something more favorable."In the end, Stiebel delivered a savings of over 70% off the original asking rent and had the existing high-end furniture included for free.Athlete to Athlete was founded in 2023 by two former UCLA Division 1 athletes, Anthony Waller and Zach Maisus. Reflecting on their own student athlete journey, they believed their path would have been improved if they had access to mentorship from current college athletes while still in high school. Less than two years later, they're in their first office space.Waller, Athlete to Athlete's Co-founder and CEO, commented, "As a 100% office-only company, finding the right office space was crucial. Erik was the perfect partner in helping set Athlete to Athlete up for success. He took the time to learn our business, listened to our concerns, provided solutions, and delivered a first-class experience."This was the 8th VC-backed startup Stiebel has represented in the past year and the 12th for CREA as a company.Stiebel commented, "It's rewarding to play a small part in helping entrepreneurs build their dreams while also guiding them away from common first-time office occupier mistakes."About CREACREA is a global commercial real estate brokerage and investment firm dedicated to helping clients make informed real estate decisions. We offer our clients decades of big firm experience delivered with the personalized service of a boutique brokerage. We are headquartered in El Segundo, California. For more information, visit .About Athlete to AthleteAthlete to Athlete's mission is to build the next generation of driven, confident, and resilient student-athletes through mentorship. Athlete to Athlete connects young athletes with Division 1 athletes for personalized guidance. It offers a unique approach to mentorship, focusing on 1-on-1 weekly video calls that provide support extending beyond what parents or traditional coaches provide. For more information, visit .

Ed Resetar

CREA

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.