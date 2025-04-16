Vesta Partners With Polly To Bring Next-Generation Pricing Capabilities To Lenders

- Mike Yu, CEO of VestaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is pleased to announce its partnership with Polly , a cutting-edge provider of innovative enterprise technology and artificial intelligence for mortgage capital markets. This native API integration enables mutual customers to access Polly's cloud-native product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine from directly within the Vesta platform, taking advantage of the seamless, bidirectional data stream between both platforms.Polly's high-performance PPE delivers the speed, precision, and configurability lenders need to optimize all loan pricing and automated lock workflows, respond quickly to market shifts, and maximize margins. Now integrated with Vesta's modern, task-based LOS, lenders can leverage custom fields and multi functional action sets to run unique pricing scenarios and determine best-fit products and terms-empowering them to execute more creative and tailored pricing strategies for their borrowers.By combining Polly's customizable platform with Vesta's fully configurable workflows and open, API-driven architecture, this integration equips lenders with a flexible and powerful toolset to streamline operations, enhance pricing precision, and drive greater automation, efficiency, and profitability across the loan lifecycle.“This partnership with Polly reflects our shared vision of empowering lenders with best-in-class technology that adapts to their unique needs,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta.“By pairing Polly's modern pricing capabilities with Vesta's configurable, data-driven workflow engine, we're enabling lenders to move faster, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”"Polly's patent-pending technology and demonstrated innovation directly translates to increased efficiencies and bottom-line profitability for lenders," explained Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. "We are excited to extend that advantage through our partnership with Vesta. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to prioritizing partnerships that maximize value and advance the industry forward."About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.About Polly:Polly has pioneered the next generation of mortgage capital markets technology with its cutting-edge, data-driven platform. Its enterprise-grade solutions, including the industry's only cloud-native, commercially scalable product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine and first-of-its-kind Polly/TM AI platform, empower the nation's top banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to increase profitability, automate workflows, and revolutionize the loan officer and broker experiences. As a mortgage technology trailblazer, Polly is committed to driving meaningful value and ROI through best-in-class innovation that enables unlimited configurability, flexibility, granularity, and scalability. Polly was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage capital markets and technology experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit .

