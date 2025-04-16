Urva Savaliya Is 'Happy And Proud' To Be A Part Of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Urva Savaliya revealed that he is extremely happy and proud to be portraying the role of young Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming historical drama, "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan".

Expressing his excitement about being a part of the show, Urva shared,”I am extremely happy and proud to be playing the role of young Prithviraj Chauhan! When I first heard about the show and the character, I got super excited because I love stories about brave kings and warriors, and Prithviraj Chauhan is one of the bravest ever."

Talking about his prep, he added, "I started my prep almost 6 months ago, and it's been such a fun and exciting journey. I've been learning horse riding, sword fighting, and lots of things about how kings used to live back then."

Sharing his experience on the set of "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan", Urva revealed, "Every day on set feels like an adventure. I get so much energy from watching Ronit Roy sir - he is honestly like my powerhouse, and I learn something new from him all the time along with Anuja ma'am, Padmini ma'am, they make the set feel like home."

"None of the above would have been possible if I didn't have my mother Sheetal Savaliya by my side, she's been my biggest motivation and support,” he concluded thanking his mother.

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring to life the legendary tale of valor, sacrifice, and courage with its upcoming historical drama, "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan". The show will explore the early life of the brave king – his upbringing, training in warfare and administration, and the values that shaped him into the revered king.

"Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan" is expected to be launched soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!