Tecknexus Unveils 'AI Pulse: Telecom's Next Frontier' Magazine MWC 2025 Special Edition

Explore how 30+ CxOs and 7 insight reports define AI's expanding role across telecom, enterprise platforms, and connected industries.

- Hema Kadia, Founder and CEO TeckNexusSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TeckNexus , a technology research and content platform focused on AI, private networks, 5G, and emerging connectivity trends, has released its latest industry edition: AI Pulse: Telecom's Next Frontier . Released post MWC 2025, this 130+ page digital magazine explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the telecom ecosystem - strategically, structurally, and commercially.The edition features insights from more than 30 global telecom CxOs, including leaders from Telefónica, Vodafone, Telstra, Airtel, Telenor, and China Mobile. These executives share how AI is being embedded across networks, enterprise platforms, and digital services. The content reflects a telecom sector in transition, one where AI is becoming the core architecture driving innovation, efficiency, and growth.Released after one of the industry's most important annual events, this edition captures the most current thinking, real-world case studies, and collaborative strategies presented at MWC 2025. It provides decision-makers with timely insights into what's shaping telecom transformation, from AI infrastructure to multi-industry integration.Topics explored in the magazine include AI Ops, edge computing, large language models (LLMs), AI-as-a-Service, and governance models. Readers will also gain insight into the role of AI across connected industries such as manufacturing, transportation, fintech, entertainment, and satellite communications.The digital magazine is available to access online via the TeckNexus website and provides strategic and actionable insights for telecom leaders, enterprise decision-makers, analysts, and innovators working at the intersection of AI and connectivity.In addition to the magazine, TeckNexus has published a curated set of post-MWC 2025 insight reports. These research-driven publications provide deeper analysis of trends, innovations, and CxO strategies shaping the future of telecom and adjacent industries. The reports are available individually or as a bundled collection for organizations seeking a comprehensive understanding of the landscape.The seven insight reports cover a range of high-impact topics. These include:1. AI in Telecom – covering infrastructure, deployment strategies, and the evolution toward AI-native networks.2. Connected Industries: Smart Manufacturing and Production – detailing how private 5G and AI are transforming factories and industrial workflows.3. Connected Industries: Smart Mobility and Transport – analyzing intelligent mobility solutions, autonomous systems, and logistics.4. Connected Industries: FinTech and Digital Finance – exploring embedded payments, secure mobile infrastructure, and the next $2 trillion FinTech wave.5. Connected Industries: Sports, Media, and Entertainment – focusing on real-time fan engagement, AI-powered content, and monetization through super apps.6. Satellite Connectivity and NTN – providing insights into Direct-to-Device (D2D), rural coverage, and satellite-mobile convergence.7. Executive Insights – featuring exclusive commentary from 48 CxOs on innovation, governance, and cross-industry collaboration.TeckNexus emphasizes the importance of leadership alignment and strategic collaboration in an AI-driven future. The CxO contributions in this edition provide readers with not just technology updates but also executive-level reflections on culture change, national innovation agendas, platform thinking, and policy reform. These insights offer a unique perspective into how telcos are repositioning themselves for long-term competitiveness and value creation.“This special edition captures the strategic momentum behind AI in telecom,” said Hema Kadia, Founder and CEO of TeckNexus.“It is both a reflection of industry progress and a guide to what's next-from operational transformation to cross-industry impact.”The magazine also includes a series of in-depth features aligned with key themes discussed at MWC 2025. These include:1. The evolution from telco to techco.2. Global telecom policy and AI governance.3. AI's role in sustainability and climate innovation.4. Satellite-mobile convergence and rural connectivity.5. The future of fan engagement and immersive media.6. Ethical AI, digital sovereignty, and geopolitical impacts.The full edition of AI Pulse: Telecom's Next Frontier is now available to access at: 5g-network/ai-pulse-telecoms-new-frontierBeyond digital magazines, TeckNexus provides research publications, executive interviews, curated insight reports, and multimedia content that help stakeholders stay ahead in the telecom and enterprise tech landscape. With a focus on actionable insights, industry storytelling, and innovation strategy, TeckNexus serves as a trusted platform for CxOs, product leaders, and ecosystem partners worldwide.TeckNexus is also preparing its upcoming edition, AI for Telcos & Enterprises. Organizations interested in contributing through sponsored content, executive interviews, or case studies are invited to connect with the editorial team.

