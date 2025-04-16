Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Market Disruptions: The $3.91 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’T Afford To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Growth Ahead for CPQ Market, Estimated $3.91 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Market , providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - reveals a projected market valuation of $3.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.19% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic CPQ landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in CPQ Platforms

With increasing demand for deal velocity, pricing accuracy, and personalized selling, CPQ platforms have become mission-critical to modern sales ecosystems. Industries such as manufacturing, high-tech, telecom, software, and healthcare are adopting CPQ solutions to streamline complex configurations, ensure pricing consistency, and generate error-free quotes in real-time - accelerating revenue cycles and enhancing customer experience.

According to Abhishek Dubey , Analyst at QKS Group, “Today's CPQ platforms go far beyond automating quotes. With AI-powered configuration, pricing optimization, and guided selling, they are driving intelligent deal-making that aligns with customer needs and business profitability.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional CPQ platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top CPQ vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CPQ solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, pricing engines, and rule-based configuration logic are transforming CPQ platforms into predictive, scalable sales accelerators.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Apparound, Bit2win, Cincom, CloudSense, Conga, CSG, Epicor, Experlogix, Infor, Oracle, Pricefx, PROS, Revalize, Salesforce, SAP, Tacton, Vendavo and Zuora.

Why This Matters for CPQ Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of CPQ solution providers, these insights are critical to identifying revenue growth levers, refining product strategy, and staying competitive in high-stakes sales environments. As buyers demand speed, accuracy, and tailored engagement, vendors must deliver CPQ platforms that integrate seamlessly with CRM and ERP systems, support complex configurations, and apply AI to drive pricing intelligence and sales agility.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on CPQ market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the CPQ market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service:

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...