Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Size To Mount USD 392.37 Bn By 2034 | Packaging Experts Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Packaging analysts, the eco-friendly food packaging market size stood at USD 199.99 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 392.37 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 6.97% from 2024 to 2034. Ottawa, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eco-friendly food packaging market size to record USD 211.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 392.37 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to develop new technology for eco-friendly food packaging, which has estimated to drive the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market in the near future. Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: Market Overview: Every year, more and more companies are being urged to use environmentally friendly packaging. A significant shift is required because plastic garbage pollutes 88% of the sea's surface and over a million plastic bags fill trash cans every minute. Fifty percent of the 381 million plastic tons produced annually worldwide are single-use plastics. Corporations can no longer overlook that startling fact. Customers now consider the environment when making purchases due to the emergence of conscious consumerism. This is where environmentally friendly packaging enters the picture, which is crucial to boosting sales and expansion as well as aiming for a long-term beneficial effect. Eco-friendly packaging is composed of materials that have a low impact on natural resources or energy consumption and is simple to recycle. The majority of the time, recycled materials are used to create environmentally friendly packaging. Green packaging or sustainable packaging are other prevalent names for it. Major Innovations in Eco-friendly Food Packaging

Company Key Innovation Sustainable Contribution Tetra Pak Plant-based cartons made from FSC-certified paperboard Reduces carbon footprint and uses renewable materials Amcor Recyclable and compostable flexible packaging solutions Commitment to making all packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 Ball Corporation Aluminum beverage cans with lightweight design Infinitely recyclable material with low environmental impact Eco-Products Compostable packaging from renewable resources like PLA and sugarcane Certified compostable; ideal for foodservice use Notpla Seaweed-based packaging for single-use applications Biodegradable alternative to plastic, leaves no toxic residue Mondi Group Paper-based trays and bags with high barrier coatings Combines recyclability with product protection

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ ...

Major Key Trends in Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market:

Compostable Plastic Packaging for The Home

Purchasing certified packaging products is essential if key players wants to provide customers with an environmentally friendly food packaging choice that they can compost at home . This indicates that they are supported by a recognized certification, like: TÜV Austria's European OK Compost Home standard , The AS 5810 standard from the Australasian Bioplastics Association .

The easiest method to get the expanding selection of really biodegradable food packaging goods is to look for nearby packing companies that have been certified by one of these programs.



Shift to Compostable & Biodegradable Materials Huge growth in demand for compostable packaging like PLA, bagasse, seaweed-based materials .

Rise of Reusable Packaging Models

Reusable containers and delivery systems for takeout and groceries. Food delivery and takeaway services adopting reusable solutions to cut waste.

Increased Utilization of Recycled Content

Packaging with high recycled content is becoming standard. Shift towards closed-loop systems where packaging is continuously reused or recycled.

Innovations in Edible Packaging

Growth in edible packaging for sauces, snacks, and single-use items . Seaweed, rice paper, and starch-based edible films are gaining traction.

Sustainable & Smart Packaging

Integration of smart labels and QR codes to promote recycling and provide sustainability info. Track-and-trace tech for circular packaging reuse systems.

Minimalist & Reduced Packaging

Brands are adopting simplified designs that utilize less material. The market players are focusing on lightweighting to minimize transport emissions and material use.

Plant-Based Bioplastics Growth

Growth of bioplastics made from sugarcane, corn, or algae. They provide the feel of plastic but with a lower carbon footprint.

Corporate Sustainability Commitments

Major food and beverage companies have set ambitious packaging goals (100% recyclable or compostable packaging by 2030). Eco-friendly packaging is a key part of brand strategy and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership:

Limitations & Challenges in Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market:

Regulatory Complexity & Limited Infrastructure for Composting & Recycling

The key players operating in the market are facing issue due to limited availability of recycling and composting of packaging and regulatory complexity has estimated to restrict the growth of eco-friendly food packaging market. Not all regions have proper facilities to process biodegradable or compostable packaging. Consumers often don't have access to industrial composting, leading to improper disposal. Lack of standardization in regulations across countries complicates production and distribution. Certifications and compliance processes can be time-consuming and costly.

Resistance from Established Packaging Industry

Traditional plastic packaging industry players may resist change due to sunk costs and established infrastructure. Transitioning factories and supply chains requires significant investment.

Challenges in Scaling

Many eco-friendly packaging solutions are still in pilot or small-batch production stages. Scaling up for mass production while keeping costs down is a big hurdle.

Technology Advancement & Introduction of Sustainable Material: Market's Largest Potential

The key players operating in the market are investing in new technologies to produce recyclable and compostable packaging solutions, aligning with environmental goals and consumer preferences. Companies are focused on advancements in material science are leading to the development of innovative packaging materials, such as biodegradable plastics and plant-based composites, providing better performance and sustainability. Hence, increasing introduction of the sustainable material and advancement in technology has estimated to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market in the near future.

For instance, in June 2024, Mondelez, a major maker of fast-moving consumer goods, and Saica Group, one of the top providers of packaging solutions, have partnered to introduce a new paper-based product aimed at multipacks of items for the chocolate, biscuit, and confectionery markets. Depending on the desired final look, the new paper-based packaging can be created coated or uncoated. It is also ideal for heat sealable packing processes and is made to be recyclable in the paper waste stream.



The conversion and Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) packing procedures were the main focus of the project's development in order to maximize printing quality and usefulness. Its simplicity of use for machine-packing lines that concentrate on the necessary sealing and mechanical performance, ensuring that the contents reached customers.

Regional Analysis:

Europe's Stringent Regulatory Laws to Promote Dominance

Europe region held the largest share of the eco-friendly food packaging market in 2024, owing to stringent regulatory laws and government initiatives. The European Union (EU) has some of the world's most ambitious sustainability laws. The policies like EU Green Deal, Circular Economy and Single-Use Plastics Directive shift companies toward sustainable packaging . Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws make manufacturers responsible for packaging waste. European consumers are highly eco-conscious and willing to pay more for sustainable packaging. European food brands and retailers are proactively adopting 100% recyclable or compostable packaging goals. European food and beverages exports emphasize sustainable packaging to meet global market expectations, further driving domestic innovation.

Asia Pacific's Industrial Growth to Support Rapid Growth

Asia Pacific region is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the eco-friendly food packaging market during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes and an increasing middle class in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia drive demand for sustainable and premium food products along with eco-friendly packaging solutions. Many Asia Pacific governments are implementing strict regulations and sustainability targets to curb plastic waste, including bans on single-use plastics and extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs.

Consumers in Asia Pacific region are beginning to favour brands that demonstrate tangible commitments to sustainability, reinforcing market demand for greener packaging. Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in research and development for alternative, sustainable materials-such as bioplastics and compostable packaging that can compete with conventional materials on cost and performance. As global markets increasingly demanding eco-friendly packaging, Asia Pacific manufacturers are well-positioned to serve both domestic and international markets with competitive, sustainable solutions.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:



Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market Key Business Drivers & Industry Forecast:

Dog Food Container Market Performance, Trends and Strategic Recommendations:

Meal Prep Containers Market Research, Consumer Behavior, Demand and Forecast:

Milk Packaging Market Research, Consumer Behavior, Demand and Forecast:

Seafood Packaging Market Strategic Growth, Innovation & Investment Trends:

Fresh Food Packaging Market Consumer Insights & Growth Strategies:

Food Cans Market Research, Consumer Behavior, Demand and Forecast:

PET Containers Market Research Insight: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast:

Plant-Based Food Bioplastics Market Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities & Competitive Benchmarking: Meat Packaging Market Size and Consumption Patterns by Region:

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The recyclable segment dominated the eco-friendly food packaging market with the largest share in 2024. Stringent regulations in many regions require reducing landfill waste and increasing recycling rates. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies compel manufacturers to design packaging with end-of-life recyclability in mind. Companies are increasingly required to demonstrate that their packaging meets local and international environmental standards, thus boosting recyclable designs. Growing environmental awareness drives demand for packaging that can be recycled rather than discarded.

Consumers look for credible recycling symbols and certifications that guarantee proper end-of-life management. Food brands are leveraging recyclable packaging as part of their sustainability commitments , which reinforces consumer trust and strengthens brand reputation. Ongoing research into new polymers and materials improves recyclability while ensuring that the material performs adequately for food protection. This balance is critical in high barrier, food-safe applications. Recycling reduces the need for virgin materials, leading to cost savings over time through the adoption of circular economy models. Food companies see recyclability as an investment in reducing overall material costs.

The biodegradable segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Modern biodegradable packaging materials have been engineered to provide effective barriers against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, which helps maintain food freshness and safety while being environmentally friendly. Biodegradable packaging comes in various forms like containers, films, trays that can be tailored for different types of food products.

They can be designed to suit diverse packaging needs, from fresh produce to ready-to-eat meals. Legislation that makes producers responsible for the end-of-life management of their products often favours packaging that degrades naturally, pushing companies toward biodegradable options. Many countries and regions are enacting strict bans or restrictions on single-use plastics and non-biodegradable materials. These measures encourage industries to adopt biodegradable packaging solutions to comply with evolving waste management and sustainability laws.

Product Insights

The bags & pouches segment accounted for the largest eco-friendly food packaging market share in 2024. These bags and pouches are often made from bio-based, biodegradable, or recyclable materials. This helps lower reliance on fossil fuels and minimizes waste in landfills. Manufacturing eco-friendly packaging usually consumes less energy and produces fewer emissions, aligning with efforts to reduce the overall environmental impact of food packaging. They are designed to break down naturally or be easily recycled at the end of their lifecycle, which significantly reduces long-term environmental pollution.

With growing awareness about environmental issues, consumers increasingly prefer products that use sustainable packaging. This can influence purchasing decisions and boost brand loyalty. Eco-friendly bags and pouches are typically lighter than traditional packaging, which reduces transportation costs and lowers greenhouse gas emissions during logistics.

The boxes & cartons segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Boxes and cartons are commonly made from paperboard and corrugated fiberboard, which are primarily sourced from renewable resources like sustainably managed forests. This aligns with the eco-friendly focus of reducing fossil fuel dependency. These materials are generally easy to recycle. Established recycling streams for paper and cardboard minimize waste and enable closed-loop recycling systems, making them favourable for companies aiming for a circular economy.

Paper-based packaging is biodegradable under the right conditions , reducing its environmental impact if it ends up in landfills. Boxes and cartons offer excellent design flexibility. They can be easily printed on, resized, and reconfigured to suit various products from fresh produce to processed foods-while conveying branding messages effectively. Many governments and regions have implemented policies and guidelines to reduce plastic waste. Boxes and cartons are seen as an environmentally responsible alternative, assisting companies meet stringent regulatory requirements related to packaging waste.

End-User Insights

The retail segment dominated the eco-friendly packaging market globally. Retail products with eco-friendly packaging signal a company's commitment to sustainability, which can influence purchasing decisions and foster brand loyalty. Retail packaging is the customer's first physical interaction with a product. By using eco-friendly materials, brands can create a positive perception that translates into higher sales and enhanced brand reputation. Many regions have implemented or are moving toward stricter regulations on single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials. This forces retailers to switch to sustainable packaging alternatives to comply with government policies.

Regulatory frameworks that require companies to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their packaging are more prevalent in the retail sector. Retailers using eco-friendly packaging can more easily meet these regulations and avoid penalties. Many retailers are part of broader circular economy initiatives, partnering with suppliers and recycling programs to ensure that packaging materials are reclaimed, recycled, or composted. This integrated approach is particularly effective in the retail sector where volume and consistency can drive change.

The foodservice segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. Consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious. Dinners/ Lunches are more likely to support food service providers that utilize sustainable packaging, creating a strong market incentive to shift away from traditional, single-use plastics. Eco-friendly packaging enhances a food service provider's reputation, making their brand more attractive. In an environment where sustainability is a key differentiator, restaurants and takeout services are using green packaging as part of their marketing and CSR strategies.

Eco-friendly packaging has evolved to address the specific needs of food service, offering features like leak resistance, insulation, and ease of handling while still reducing the environmental footprint. These functional attributes are critical for maintaining food quality during transit. Many food service providers are part of larger chains or franchise that can leverage integrated supply chains. This allows them to streamline the adoption of eco-friendly packaging across multiple locations, driving down costs and enhancing operational efficiency.

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market:



On March 14, 2025, Green Lab, the top producer of environmentally friendly packaging in Southeast Asia, has formally joined the American market. The company is offering its eco-friendly packaging options in North America, Green Lab is a division of Frasers & Neave Group, one of the biggest SGX-listed corporations in Southeast Asia. With many container shipments already underway, the company provides eco-friendly food packaging that is competitively priced and performs as well as conventional solutions, along with FSC-certified, 100% recycled paper bags. On January 28, 2025, At Packaging Innovations & Empack 2025, Rottneros Packaging AB, a pioneer in thermoformed moulded pulp packaging, is thrilled to present its NATURE line of eco-friendly food packaging trays. Rottneros will have the perfect stage to present its creative, eco-friendly packaging solutions at the event, which held at the NEC in Birmingham on February 12 and 13, 2025. Building on the Rottneros Group's more than 130 years of pulp production prowess, the company has led the way in developing environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional packaging. Rottneros' commitment to cutting back on plastic use and improving food packaging performance while minimizing environmental impact is embodied in the NATURE line. The NATURE trays are made with 100% renewable energy and FSC-certified raw materials sourced from North Europe. These trays, which are composed of 86–98% renewable materials, have barrier qualities that prolong food's shelf life while lowering the plastic content to less than 10%.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results-schedule a call today:

Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Players



Amcor Plc

Tetra Pak

Mondi Group

Sabert Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

DS Smith Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Cascades

Sonoco Products Company

Stora Enso Oyj

Novolex Holdings LLC

UFlex Limited

Donovan Bros. Ltd.

Vegware Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

BioPak Pty Ltd. Crown Holdings, Inc.



Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Segments

By Type:



Recyclable

Biodegradable Compostable



By Product:



Bags & Pouches

Boxes & Cartons

Containers

Bottles & Jars Others



By End-User:



Retail

Foodservice Food Processing



By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Invest in Premium Global Insights @

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Automotive | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: