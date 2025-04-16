Questex CEO Paul Miller Recognized For Innovation, Leadership And Driving Change, Inducted Into The SIIA Media B2B Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces Paul Miller, CEO, has been inducted into the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) Media's B2B Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor recognizes CEOs who have transformed their companies and have made a lasting impact on the industry at large.

Miller's leadership is defined by innovation, transformation and growth. He has helped evolve the industry by creating a modern event and digital media model that delivers consistent double-digit revenue growth and profitability across core markets. Miller brings an unwavering focus to developing and inspiring high performing teams, fostering collaboration and driving positive change.

"Our sector of the industry has had many transformative CEOs, and as the industry association, it's appropriate for SIIA Media to memorialize their work and outsized impact," SIIA Media Managing Director Tony Silber said. "These executives have led their teams and brands in disseminating vital information and bringing buyers and sellers together across a vast economy. We couldn't be happier to recognize Paul Miller for this well-deserved honor.”

In addition to current leadership at Questex, Miller was a member of the Executive Leadership team that completed the sale of Penton to Informa for $1.6B. He has completed significant portfolio builds through multi-million dollar acquisitions and partnerships. His numerous leadership roles include President, Informa's Industry & Infrastructure where he brought innovation to help customers achieve superior ROI; President, Penton's Industry Group returning the group to profitability and CEO of UBM Tech leading major brands including Game Developer, Black Hat, InformationWeek, CRN and EE Times.

“I am honored to receive this award and to be a part of the information services and events industry, which I am deeply passionate about,” said Miller.“This recognition from SIIA is not only about my achievements, but also a celebration of all the innovation, growth and teams that I have had the opportunity to be a part of. It is a privilege for me to lead the Questex team where we are raising the bar in B2B by creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth across the industries we serve.”

