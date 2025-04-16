Major Events: Canadian Hydrogen Convention Returns To Edmonton Convention Centre For Its Fourth Year

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the Canadian Hydrogen Convention , organized by dmg events , in Edmonton from April 22-24, 2025.

Media interviews and photo opportunities will be available with spokespeople throughout the duration of the event, including representatives from dmg events, key speakers and the Delegation of the European Union to Canada.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 – Thursday, April 24, 2025.

WHAT: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

. Site tours

o Details here

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

. Strategic Conference Sessions

o Full schedule here .

o Speaker list here .

. Technical Conference Sessions

o Full schedule here .

o Speaker list here .

. Opening Night Reception – 6 p.m.

o Details here .

Thursday, April 24, 2025

. Strategic Conference Sessions

o Full schedule here .

o Speaker list here .

. Technical Conference Sessions

o Full schedule here .

o Speaker list here .

. Awards – 5:30 p.m.

o Details here .

For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit:

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.



WHERE: Edmonton Convention Centre