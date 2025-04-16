Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Name
|Number of DSBP Shares Vesting
|Number of PSP Shares Vesting after performance conditions tested
|Total number of Shares Sold for tax
|Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
|Andy Golding
|0
|25,744
|12,143
|13,601
|Jens Bech
|0
|9,067
|4,277
|4,790
|Jason Elphick
|0
|7,196
|3,394
|3,802
|Orlagh Hunt
|1,961
|0
|928
|1,033
|Hasan Kazmi
|0
|7,701
|3,633
|4,068
|Clive Kornitzer
|0
|9,820
|4,632
|5,188
|Lisa Odendaal
|0
|6,291
|2,968
|3,323
|Richard Wilson
|0
|6,253
|2,950
|3,303
The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|25,744
|(2) £4.2715997308
|12,143
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
25,744 12,143 Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £51,870.04
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
| 2. Reason for the notification
| c. Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|
d. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|9,067
|(2) £4.2715997308
|4,277
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
9,067 4,277 Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £18,269.63
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
| 2. Reason for the notification
| e. Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
f. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|7,196
|(2) £4.2715997308
|3,394
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
7,196 3,394 Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £14,497.81
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Orlagh Hunt
| 2. Reason for the notification
| g. Position/status
|Chief People Officer
|
h. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the Recruitment Award Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|1,961
|(2) £4.2715997308
|928
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
1,961 928 Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £3,964.04
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
| 2. Reason for the notification
| i. Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
|
j. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|7,701
|(2) £4.2715997308
|3,633
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
7,701 3,633
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £15,518.72
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
| 2. Reason for the notification
| k. Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|
l. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|9,820
|(2) £4.2715997308
|4,632
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
9,820 4,632
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £19,786.05
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
| 2. Reason for the notification
| m. Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|
n. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|6,291
|(2) £4.2715997308
|2,968
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
6,291 2,968
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £12,678.11
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
| 2. Reason for the notification
| o. Position/status
|Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO
|
p. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|6,253
|(2) £4.2715997308
|2,950
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
6,253 2,950
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £12,601.22
|e. Date of transaction
|15 April 2025
|f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
|Dionne Mortley-Forde
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Governance & Secretariat
|Investor relations
| Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: ...
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment