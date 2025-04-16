Johns Island Acupuncture Offers Natural Support For Thyroid Imbalances In The Charleston Area
Treayor Smith, L.AC, DIPL. OM, C.SMA is a licensed acupuncturist and the founder of Johns Island Acupuncture. He blends techniques like acupuncture for hypothyroidism, acupuncture for hyperthyroid, herbal support, and dry needling therapy to target hormone imbalances, improve metabolism, and support the body's overall vitality.
"Thyroid conditions can impact every part of your day-from your energy to your mood. What we do here is look at the full picture of a person's health and create a plan that brings everything into better alignment," said Smith.
Rather than relying solely on pharmaceuticals, many clients seek a whole-body approach to regulating thyroid function and reducing inflammation. Johns Island Acupuncture uses a combination of traditional acupuncture points, Chinese herbal formulas, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle changes designed to naturally support endocrine function and reduce common thyroid symptoms.
In addition to supporting autoimmune thyroid conditions like Hashimoto's and Graves', Treayor's method is also geared toward restoring balance to related concerns such as stress, poor digestion, and chronic fatigue-making each session a step toward long-term wellness.
Serving Charleston and the surrounding coastal communities, Johns Island Acupuncture continues to grow as a destination for those seeking the best acupuncture in Charleston and personalized holistic care.
Treayor Smith
Johns Island Acupuncture
+1 843-806-9402
email us here
