Volcanoes Safaris Commemorates World Chimpanzee Day With Launch Of Exclusive 7-Day Chimpanzee Safari In Uganda

- Volcanoes SafarisKAMPALA, UGANDA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14th, Volcanoes Safaris, a leader in luxury ecotourism, is delighted to announce its new 7-Day Chimpanzee Safari . This meticulously curated expedition offers discerning travelers an unparalleled opportunity to explore Uganda's most renowned primate sanctuaries, providing intimate encounters with chimpanzees in their natural environments while actively contributing to their conservation.Chimpanzee Trekking in Kibale Forest: Known as the 'Primate Capital of the World,' Kibale Forest is home to a thriving community of approximately 1,500 chimpanzees. Guests will embark on guided treks to observe these fascinating primates up close, witnessing their complex social behaviors amidst the lush forest canopy.Exploration of Kyambura Gorge: Dubbed the 'Valley of the Apes,' Kyambura Gorge offers a dramatic landscape where a small, isolated group of chimpanzees resides. Trekkers will navigate this sunken rainforest, gaining insights into the unique challenges faced by these 'Lost Chimps of Kyambura.'Engagement with Conservation Initiatives: Travelers will participate in projects led by the Volcanoes Safaris Partnership Trust (VSPT), including the Kyambura Gorge Eco-tourism Project, developed in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute. These initiatives aim to protect endangered chimpanzees and their habitats while fostering sustainable community development.Fireside Dialogue with Primatologist Emily Otaali: At Kibale Lodge, guests will enjoy an enlightening evening with Emily Otaali, Field Director of the Kibale Chimpanzee Project. This intimate session offers deep insights into chimpanzee behavior, tracking experiences, and the broader significance of conservation efforts.Luxurious Accommodations: The safari includes stays at Volcanoes Safaris' award-winning lodges-Kibale Lodge and Kyambura Gorge Lodge. Each lodge provides an exquisite blend of comfort and authenticity, seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscapes to offer guests a serene retreat after daily adventures.Exclusive Introductory Offer:In honor of World Chimpanzee Day, bookings made before May 31, 2025, will receive a complimentary chimpanzee permit for Kibale and an additional night's stay at Kyambura Gorge Lodge, representing a value of up to $1,570. The all-inclusive 7-night safari is priced from $8,890 per person, based on double occupancy.To reserve your place on this extraordinary journey or to learn more, please visit Volcanoes Safaris - 7-Day Chimpanzee Safari or contact ....About Volcanoes SafarisVolcanoes Safaris is recognized as the leader in great ape ecotourism specializing in mountain gorilla and chimpanzee trekking in Rwanda and Uganda since 1997. Its curated mountain gorilla, chimpanzee, and wildlife safaris to the finest Great Ape sites in Rwanda and Uganda give a unique insight into the world of the endangered great apes, their habitats, and the communities that live nearby.About World Chimpanzee DayEstablished to commemorate Dr. Jane Goodall's groundbreaking arrival in Gombe Stream National Park on July 14, 1960, World Chimpanzee Day celebrates our closest living relatives and raises awareness about the critical threats they face, including habitat loss, disease, and wildlife trafficking. It serves as a global call to action for their protection and conservation.

